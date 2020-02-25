Osage FFA advisor talks success of local chapter at school board meeting

February's Spotlight on Education focusing on Future Farmers of America, a school lunch survey, and next year’s school calendar were amongst the topics of discussion at Osage's Board of Education meeting.

Malayne Meyer, AG/FFA teacher, introduced four of her high school students who were preparing for sub-district competition, also noting that National FFA week is the week of Feb. 24.

One student, MaryAnn Fox, described one of her team’s competitions around the use of parliamentary procedures.

“Using Roberts Rules of Orders, we’ll go through one ability and one item of business and rotate through each team member,” Fox said.

Additional competitions occur in topics such as public speaking, ag broadcasting and scrapbooking.

A part of Fox’s day at sub-districts will also include an interview for an agricultural marketing and communications summer intern position.

Meyer noted that this year she has seen a jump in FFA members; 32 OHS freshman joined. She added that they are actively involved in FFA activities.

Student recognitions were made for students involved in the Wartburg honor choir, district large group speech, state large group speech, and DECCA.