Osage FFA advisor talks success of local chapter at school board meeting

February's Spotlight on Education focusing on Future Farmers of America, a school lunch survey, and next year’s school calendar were amongst the topics of discussion at Osage's Board of Education meeting.
Malayne Meyer, AG/FFA teacher, introduced four of her high school students who were preparing for sub-district competition, also noting that National FFA week is the week of Feb. 24.
One student, MaryAnn Fox, described one of her team’s competitions around the use of parliamentary procedures.
“Using Roberts Rules of Orders, we’ll go through one ability and one item of business and rotate through each team member,” Fox said.
Additional competitions occur in topics such as public speaking, ag broadcasting and scrapbooking.
A part of Fox’s day at sub-districts will also include an interview for an agricultural marketing and communications summer intern position.
Meyer noted that this year she has seen a jump in FFA members; 32 OHS freshman joined. She added that they are actively involved in FFA activities.
Student recognitions were made for students involved in the Wartburg honor choir, district large group speech, state large group speech, and DECCA.
Superintendent Barb Schwamman discussed the 2020-2021 calendar, focusing on changes to early-out days and professional development days.
Osage High School Student Representative Logan Martin shared results of a school lunch survey completed by Osage High School students.
“Basically, students were split into two categories: 'Do you eat school lunch or not,'” Martin said.
According to Martin, the students were then asked follow-up questions around why students pack a lunch and what changes would make school lunch more appealing.
Results around desired changes that floated to the top included more healthy fresh food options and pizza every day.
A group of Osage High School staff and students visited the Charles City Community High School to see first-hand some innovative school lunch ideas. Martin said students loved the option of pizza every day and pre-packaged salads.
During the High School update from Principal Tim Hejhal, he reported that due to the composting work being done around food waste in the school, they have seen a 60% reduction of waste so far.
Hejhal said work will continue with the composting project and the school is utilizing dollars obtained from a Shop on State grant to do some additional recycling.
Sarah Leichsenring, middle school principal, shared that the middle school hosted a “Surprise and Delight” afternoon for the students.
“The energy level in the building was so high it was difficult to focus,” Leichsenring said, adding that the students needed a little break in their regular routine.
According to Leichsenring, students reported to their advisor classroom and from there they participated in a rotation of dodgeball, an Iowa National Guard obstacle course, and games of BINGO. She said they had prizes donated for the event and received positive feedback from parents.
Schwamman closed the meeting with an update on emergency preparedness. She reported that local emergency personnel, such as police and fire departments, have recently toured the building to become more familiar with the new layouts. Additionally, the school is in the process of numbering doors for enhanced recognition.
The next Osage Community School Board meeting is scheduled for March 16.