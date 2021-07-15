Osage Farmers Market keeps growing

“Some vendors who sell at the farmers market, that’s their means of living,” Baldus said. “But you don’t need to have a ton of products to sell on a professional level.”

It could be as simple as an extra 10 tomatoes, she said. Gardeners always have too much. Why not get paid for something destined for compost?

In 2020, the farmers market waived its setup fee, which was $40.

“It gave them the security of, ‘I think I’m going to give it a try. If it doesn’t go well, I’m not out anything,’” Baldus said. “The more vendors we have, the more success we have, because there’s more foot traffic.”

She hopes the farmers market can continue this trend of growth. Since organizers mark the spaces for the stands out earlier that day, her only request is a heads up from potential vendors.

For Baldus, volunteering is a broad term and the lifeblood of a small community. It could mean something as simple as buying from the farmers market. Every month, she has a theme dinner at Taste, and this month it is farmers market finds. She does all her shopping at the booths, and the result is a four course dinner for 50 people.

If the pandemic taught her a professional lesson, it was to give more of her time.