Osage esports delivers in the clutch

Forget the NFL and the NBA.
In the near future, neither will be as big as esports. Almost four million people in the United States alone watched the 2020 world championship. It is the fastest growing athletic endeavor in the world.
In Osage, January marks the two year anniversary of the foundation of the District’s esports team.
Senior Andrew Thyer and sophomore Bode Goddard were present at the Dec. 21 Osage school board meeting on behalf of the school's esports team. The squad has its own uniforms – T-shirts with logos designed by the athletes.
Thyer was offered a full-ride esports scholarship from Hawkeye Community College. The other Osage senior, Shawn Eichmeier, is being recruited by two universities.
“I believe we’ve only had two seniors graduate who haven’t received some sort of scholarship,” said head coach Chris Kyhl, who built Osage’s program from scratch. He is also treasurer of the Iowa High School Esports Association.
“There are over 200 Division I schools offering scholarships in esports," Kyhl said. “It’s a fast growing industry. With COVID and everything, esports was still able to go, where a lot of other sports had to pause.”
One student told Kyhl he would not have attended a four-year college if not for an esports scholarship.
“It’s opening doors for some of our kids to pursue dreams they didn’t think would be a reality before,” Kyhl said.
“The biggest thing I’ll say about all the games we’ll play is all of them have collegiate opportunities and all of them have a pro scene,” Thyer said.
Goddard also lists scholarships as one of the big draws to esports.
“I also like being able to play from home,” he said. “During basketball season, I can do both.”
The next goal is for athletes to receive the opportunity to letter in esports.
“For these kids, this is their football,” Kyhl said. “We actually hold our kids to a stricter academic criteria than our [physical] athletics. If you have an F in a class, you don’t play that week.”
This spring, Osage won the esports state championship by going 7-0-1, later defeating the team they tied with in a different tournament.
The Midwest Invitational asked Osage to participate in Wisconsin virtually. Among the many schools competing there, the tournament included state champions from Iowa, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. Osage finished tied for second place.
In a scrimmage with Upper Iowa University, Osage won 3-0. Osage’s Darius Arickx and Chase Halbach went on to take the places of two Upper Iowa athletes they had competed against.
Osage’s varsity team finished the winter and spring seasons with a record of 84-10. The junior varsity team finished 10-1 with their only loss to Class 4A Davenport Central, which is one of Osage’s main rivals.
Each game takes about half an hour – the longest because of technical glitches took 50 minutes – a total of at least 47 hours of competition.
This fall, Osage won the conference tournament, which it was going to host in-person before the pandemic hit. It was their second championship in a row after splitting the title with St. Ansgar last year.
“They’ve beaten college teams,” said Osage school superintendent Barb Schwamman. “They’ve worked hard to get where they’re at. It’s exciting to see how many kids want to be a part of it. Some of these kids, this is their niche.
Schwamman said it goes to show the collaboration and teamwork and the problem solving it takes.
“They were state champions last year. It’s really been just a phenomenal run," she said. "People think they’re just having fun, they’re playing games. But they’re doing it with a goal and a purpose.”
It is more than just playing video games, Kyhl said. It is a strategic endeavor along the lines of an academic bowl.
“I wish I could record the kids talking to each other during a match,” Kyhl said. “You have to have one or two people take control, otherwise it turns into mass chaos. That’s where practice is huge for us.”
Along with girls wrestling, esports is one of the fastest growing extracurricular activities in Osage.
The community has provided donations. Of the approximately $30,000 in esports equipment, the school has only put $5,000 into the fund, according to Schwamman.
“Mr. Kyhl gets a very small stipend for what he does,” Schwamman said.
Yet this small stipend is one giant leap for esports.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.