Osage esports delivers in the clutch

Osage’s varsity team finished the winter and spring seasons with a record of 84-10. The junior varsity team finished 10-1 with their only loss to Class 4A Davenport Central, which is one of Osage’s main rivals.

Each game takes about half an hour – the longest because of technical glitches took 50 minutes – a total of at least 47 hours of competition.

This fall, Osage won the conference tournament, which it was going to host in-person before the pandemic hit. It was their second championship in a row after splitting the title with St. Ansgar last year.

“They’ve beaten college teams,” said Osage school superintendent Barb Schwamman. “They’ve worked hard to get where they’re at. It’s exciting to see how many kids want to be a part of it. Some of these kids, this is their niche.

Schwamman said it goes to show the collaboration and teamwork and the problem solving it takes.

“They were state champions last year. It’s really been just a phenomenal run," she said. "People think they’re just having fun, they’re playing games. But they’re doing it with a goal and a purpose.”

It is more than just playing video games, Kyhl said. It is a strategic endeavor along the lines of an academic bowl.