Osage dominates at home

Tuesday
The Osage wrestling squad competed in a home match on Tuesday night, and saw some good results from their grapplers. The Green Devils took on Crestwood, Cresco and Iowa Falls-Alden, and earned some big wins.
Seven of the Green Devils’ 10 wrestlers emerged with wins in their respective championship rounds.
At 106 pounds, Crestwood’s Cade Korsmo pinned Osage’s Garrett Tusler at 1:30.
At 120 and 126, Keagan Hennessey and Ashton Sonberg both got fall victories, at 2 minutes and 4:51 respectively.
Murray Vanquathem beat Dylan Hullinger of Iowa Falls-Alden in a 15-5 major decision in the 132 pound division. At 138, Cadets’ wrestlers Gage Pohlman and Evan Ackerman got wins over Gabe Muller of Osage in falls.
Osage’s Brody Wolf beat Terrance Trenary of Iowa Falls-Alden to win the 145-pound division. Meirick Huffman beat Jayden Neubauer and Cameron Neubauer to win at 160 pounds.
At 182, Osage’s Cole Jeffries emerged victorious, pinning Iowa Falls-Alden wrestler Gavin Cutler at 1:28.
In the dual matches, Osage dominated the night.
Osage dominated Crestwood 62-15 on the night, with wins in nine matches, and two wins by default.
Zach Williams beat Cameron Scheidel of Crestwood in a fall at 1:00 in the 160 pound division. Spencer Mooberry and Colin Muller both got wins on fall, at 170 and 182 respectively.
The Green Devils also crushed Iowa Falls-Alden, 56-15, with wins in 10 of 14 matches.
On the girls side, the Green Devils had some success. Makayla Mostek, Grace Mallory, Leah Grimm, Jalynn Goodale, Emma Grimm, Sydney Mulller, and Clarissa Huismann all earned victories as Osage beat Crestwood 36-24.
Saturday
The Osage boys wrestling team went 5-0 in its matches Saturday in the Hampton-Dumont CAL Dual Tournament, downing Clear Lake 52-20, Eagle Grove 54-27, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57-22, St. Ansgar 55-18 and West Hancock 44-34.
Against Clear Lake, winners were: Spencer Mooberry (170 pounds), Colin Muller (182), Keaton Muller (195), Barrett Muller (220), Conner Smith (285), Skyler Wright (106), Nicholas Fox (120), Joe Sullivan (126), Ryan Adams (138), and Noah O’Malley (152).
Winners for Osage against Eagle Grove included: Colin and Keaton Muller, Fox, Sullivan, Spencer Adams (132), Adams, O’Malley, Meirick Huffman (160), and Mooberry.
Against the host, winners were: Garrett Tusler (106), Fox, Sullivan, Ryan Adams, O’Malley, Mooberry, Colin Muller, Keaton Muller, Barrett Muller, and Smith.
Winners for Osage against St. Ansgar were: Tusler, Fox, Sullivan, Spencer Adams, Ryan Adams, Brody Wolf (145), Mooberry, Colin Muller, Barrett Muller, Keaton Muller.
Against West Hancock, winners were: Tusler, Wright, Fox, Sullivan, Spencer Adams, Huffman, Mooberry, and Colin Muller.