Osage dominates at home

Tuesday

The Osage wrestling squad competed in a home match on Tuesday night, and saw some good results from their grapplers. The Green Devils took on Crestwood, Cresco and Iowa Falls-Alden, and earned some big wins.

Seven of the Green Devils’ 10 wrestlers emerged with wins in their respective championship rounds.

At 106 pounds, Crestwood’s Cade Korsmo pinned Osage’s Garrett Tusler at 1:30.

At 120 and 126, Keagan Hennessey and Ashton Sonberg both got fall victories, at 2 minutes and 4:51 respectively.

Murray Vanquathem beat Dylan Hullinger of Iowa Falls-Alden in a 15-5 major decision in the 132 pound division. At 138, Cadets’ wrestlers Gage Pohlman and Evan Ackerman got wins over Gabe Muller of Osage in falls.

Osage’s Brody Wolf beat Terrance Trenary of Iowa Falls-Alden to win the 145-pound division. Meirick Huffman beat Jayden Neubauer and Cameron Neubauer to win at 160 pounds.

At 182, Osage’s Cole Jeffries emerged victorious, pinning Iowa Falls-Alden wrestler Gavin Cutler at 1:28.