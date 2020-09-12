Osage deals with unusual return to the classroom

Even though there is many new strategies in place, Osage has already experienced COVID-19 within the schools. The district reported two positive cases on Aug. 31, and the football team had to miss its second game on the schedule with Clear Lake due to positive tests.

“I think every school is going to have some cases of COVID probably,” Schwamman said. “It was just a matter of time, because it’s something like the flu. It’s one of those things.”

Before the season, Osage football head coach Torian Wolf listed plenty of mitigation strategies that the football team put in place, like keeping his players in pods and spraying down equipment after every practice.

“It’s a worry that we’re going to have all season long. Fingers crossed that it doesn’t happen to us,” Wolf said before the season. “We’d follow all the guidelines, quarantine for the 14 days, take the test and make sure that none of the rest of us have it. Then get back to work when we can.”

But it did happen to them. The way the quarantine worked out with players infected, Osage missed one game. Mitchell County Public Health has worked closely with the district to do contact tracing and give advice.