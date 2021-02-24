Osage dances for childhood cancer

As strange as it sounds, there is such a thing as a virtual dance. In 2021, instead of tuxedos and dresses, anyone wearing pajamas can donate and save a child.
Last year, COVID-19 prevented Osage High School from participating in the event. Osage high school counselor Alyssa Abbas describes the University of Iowa/Miracle Network Dance Marathon as a good cause, a chance to fight childhood cancer.
“Osage has been participating in dance marathon for several years,” Abbas said. “This year to help out, the students decided a virtual event was the best option to help fundraise.
“It means a lot to the Osage High School Student Council to help with this event. They are passionate about helping others, and amidst COVID-19, it is an opportunity to still give to these children and their families.”
According to the event page, the dance marathon is a year round student run organization that works to support cancer patients being treated at University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital:
“In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, we know that being a dancer looks a little different, however we want to remind everyone that kids cannot wait. Dance marathon remains rooted in their mission to support pediatric cancer and bone marrow transplant patients financially and emotionally.”
While there is a ‘big event’ in February, dance marathon volunteers work year round to raise funds to support the entire family.
The Osage Dance Marathon link is active now at https://events.dancemarathon.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=818011.