Osage dances for childhood cancer

As strange as it sounds, there is such a thing as a virtual dance. In 2021, instead of tuxedos and dresses, anyone wearing pajamas can donate and save a child.

Last year, COVID-19 prevented Osage High School from participating in the event. Osage high school counselor Alyssa Abbas describes the University of Iowa/Miracle Network Dance Marathon as a good cause, a chance to fight childhood cancer.

“Osage has been participating in dance marathon for several years,” Abbas said. “This year to help out, the students decided a virtual event was the best option to help fundraise.

“It means a lot to the Osage High School Student Council to help with this event. They are passionate about helping others, and amidst COVID-19, it is an opportunity to still give to these children and their families.”

According to the event page, the dance marathon is a year round student run organization that works to support cancer patients being treated at University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital: