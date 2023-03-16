Dance is an art form. Through this craft, several Osage Community High School students have excelled while twirling and spinning at the highest state level, earning high marks from judges at the same time.

While the dance program at Osage has been around for a while, Osage fifth grade teacher Shelby Schroeder is in her first year as co-coach with Dani Cavanaugh of Charles City.

Schroeder is a dance veteran herself. She began dancing when she was three-years-old, and did not stop competing until she graduated from high school.

“I wanted to take on that competition in a coach role,” she said.

Recently, the Osage dance team performed at the State of Iowa three-day competition at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines as part of the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association (ISDTA), which includes color guards.

“It’s a great experience for the girls,” Schroeder said. “There was a lot of great competition.”

In the Kick competition, Osage received a division-two rating, and in the Pompom competition, Osage received a division-one rating. Schroeder said it was no surprise they performed well.

The only negative was forgetting their pompoms in Osage after driving halfway down to Des Moines.

“We put in a lot of time and effort,” Schroder said of the 13 girls who danced. “It was amazing to see it all come together during their performance. All the hard work paid off. All of our dancers have talent. Some prefer to jump or spin, and others are flexible.”

Schroeder lauded the opportunities ISDTA provides. Students can try out in August for the All-Iowa Dance Team.

“They show up that day, learn all the choreography and try out for their audition,” Schroeder said. It takes around two months for students to know if they have been selected.

This year, Osage’s Gianna Kittleson and Jayda Shane were chosen. With that honor, they took part in the pregame performance at the Iowa State Girls Basketball tournament. According to Schroeder, that week it took around 14 hours of practice to prepare. They used American flags to honor those who have served in the military.

There are two seniors on this year’s team, Joryn Hanson and Hayden Bramer. They are dedicated four-year veterans. Bramer also dances with Just for Kicks in Osage and Hanson for Dance Art Center in Charles City. Hanson will attend the University of Northern Iowa. Bramer auditioned for and made the dance team for Buena Vista University.

Schroeder appreciated her seniors for their willingness to work with a brand new coach.

“They were great and adaptable,” Schroeder said.

The team learns all of its choreography in the summer, when there are open gyms. The season began in July, and during the year, the team tries to spread the love of dance to the younger grades at Lincoln Elementary School.

Dance tryouts will begin soon, with eighth graders able to audition for the following school year. They do not have to make a cut.

“So many of our girls are active in so many activities and need to make their schedules fit,” Schroeder said.

It is hard work.

“The dance world entails a lot,” Schroeder said. “As a coach, we make sure we are pushing the girls with their own abilities, but also making sure that we are working together as a tight-knit group. Dance is a sport where you want to excel individually, but we also need to perform well as a team. We have high expectations and expect a girl’s best throughout their performances.”

In his first season, Schroeder increased the number of dance performances from the previous years.

“We were really trying to create a name and image for the Osage dance team, and so we put ourselves out there on social media inviting people to our performances, having a kids’ clinic and holding fundraisers,” Schroeder said. “Never before has there been a middle school concession stand during middle school events.”

Schroeder and Osage business and DECA instructor Kiesha Trettin organized these concession stands.

“It takes a lot to keep the dance team going,” Schroeder said. “We are a club, so everything is through fundraisers, or the girls pay for it themselves. We try to give back to the community.

“The members of my team have been great this past year. It’s really cool to see how our seniors can really lead them. It’s great when our freshmen blossom, even in their first year. It’s exciting to watch all of our fundamentals come together, because the girls come from a variety of different dance studios.”

Schroeder added that some students had no previous dance experience, but have taken gymnastics or another sport and want to try something new.

“We put it all together and showcase it through dance,” Schroeder said. “We’re looking forward to next season.”