Osage council sets public hearing on property tax levy

Each of the 11 signs will contain a QR-Code that can be scanned by cell phones, so walkers can see a picture of that variety of tree, and the app will also provide information on that specific specie of tree.

Voaklander also told the council that she has found a source where the city can buy small saplings at the minimal cost of $5 per sapling. Should the city buy the saplings they would then have to be grown before the city could plant them in boulevards where trees have been removed.

“Doing this would allow us to always have trees on hand,” said Voaklander.

“We need to let citizens know that when it dries up we will come around with forks and put the sod back in place, where it has been torn up along the streets and driveways,” said Public Works Supervisor Craig Rolfe. He told the council that not all of the sod damage has been done by city snowplows, but often sod is disturbed by custom snow plowing.

Chief of Police Brian Wright informed the council that the new police cruiser, which was built in February, should be delivered soon.

The council voted to change their next regular meeting to 5:30 p.m. March 23.

