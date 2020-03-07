Osage council sets public hearing on property tax levy

The Osage City Council at its March 2 meeting set two public hearing dates for public comment on budgeting resolutions.
State law now requires cities to have two different public hearings on a city’s tax revenue.
In her initial tax revenue budgeting, City Clerk Cathy Penney projected the fiscal year 2020-21 total city property taxes would increase by 3.15 percent over last year’s property tax revenue, to $1,316,435, so the council held its first required public hearing on Monday evening.
Since the initial budgeting has taken place Penney has revised her figures. The final proposed tax revenue for 2020-21 is lower, $1,306,264, which is a 2.36 percent increase in estimated revenue. The council voted to set the maximum tax levy rate for the city at 13.07508 per $1,000 of property value.
The required second public hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. on March 23 at City Hall.
A second public hearing will held during March 23 council meeting, concerning the council’s intent to amend the current budget. The amendment will increase spending by $486,815.
“Most of the additional spending is for a new $220,000 street sweeper, and last fall’s additional payment of $180,000 for finishing the 2018 street project,” said Penney.
Council member Judy Voaklander said the Tree Committee has been working on replacing trees throughout the town. She stated that 11 varieties of tress have been placed near the Maple Trail, and that students from the Big North Program are developing signs along the trail to identify each species of tree.
Each of the 11 signs will contain a QR-Code that can be scanned by cell phones, so walkers can see a picture of that variety of tree, and the app will also provide information on that specific specie of tree.
Voaklander also told the council that she has found a source where the city can buy small saplings at the minimal cost of $5 per sapling. Should the city buy the saplings they would then have to be grown before the city could plant them in boulevards where trees have been removed.
“Doing this would allow us to always have trees on hand,” said Voaklander.
“We need to let citizens know that when it dries up we will come around with forks and put the sod back in place, where it has been torn up along the streets and driveways,” said Public Works Supervisor Craig Rolfe. He told the council that not all of the sod damage has been done by city snowplows, but often sod is disturbed by custom snow plowing.
Chief of Police Brian Wright informed the council that the new police cruiser, which was built in February, should be delivered soon.
The council voted to change their next regular meeting to 5:30 p.m. March 23.