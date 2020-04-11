Osage council moves ahead with waste water treatment facility

“You will probably see a foundation this year, but you won’t see the tower going up,” said Madden, who said the city is getting close to opening the bidding process. “We will accept three bids, one for the well, one for the tank, and one for mechanical building and control,” added Madden.

Ron Fiscus of Planscape then discussed the city’s proposed funding of both projects. Noting the present uncertainty, he suggested the city look into borrowing some of the funding.

“With interest rates being low, you might want to go to the bond markets now,” said Fiscus, who recommended the city fund the water tower project using both the city’s water revenue, and borrowing a portion through tax increment financing funding. Fiscus and the city’s Financial Committee will look further into how to fund both projects.

City Clerk Kathy Penney noted that during the present crisis the city is losing large amounts of tax revenue from the hotel and motel tax, road use tax, sales tax, and the local option tax.

Council then approved a resolution for minimum staffing during the present pandemic. The resolution allows city workers to work split shifts and still receive full pay. On March 23, public workers were placed on four hour shifts, with half the crew working from 8 a.m.-noon and an afternoon shift from noon-4 p.m.