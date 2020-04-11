Osage council moves ahead with waste water treatment facility

On Monday April 6, the Osage City Council conducted their second video meeting over Zoom to comply with governmental guidelines for COVID-19.
During the meeting, the council heard from Tom Madden a representative of SEH, who gave a report on the city’s proposed sewage facility upgrade.
“Last year we ran out of storage area, and with the city and Valent BioSciences continuing to grow we need this,” said Madden.
Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay stated the new 1 million-gallon sludge storage tank will replace the current 90,000-gallon tank that was built in the 1940s.
“We used to pump sludge out and apply it to land both in the spring and fall, but now we are stuck with just fall application,” says Dunlay.
Madden laid out a timeline for the project, saying DNR permits are being sought, and bidding for the tank and other renovation could begin in two months.
“I am also recommending you put in the more expensive blowers, because they will pay for themselves in 15 years,” said Madden. The council approved a measure allowing SEH to continue with the engineering and bidding process for the project.
While Madden was available, the council also asked him about progress on the city’s new water tower project.
“You will probably see a foundation this year, but you won’t see the tower going up,” said Madden, who said the city is getting close to opening the bidding process. “We will accept three bids, one for the well, one for the tank, and one for mechanical building and control,” added Madden.
Ron Fiscus of Planscape then discussed the city’s proposed funding of both projects. Noting the present uncertainty, he suggested the city look into borrowing some of the funding.
“With interest rates being low, you might want to go to the bond markets now,” said Fiscus, who recommended the city fund the water tower project using both the city’s water revenue, and borrowing a portion through tax increment financing funding. Fiscus and the city’s Financial Committee will look further into how to fund both projects.
City Clerk Kathy Penney noted that during the present crisis the city is losing large amounts of tax revenue from the hotel and motel tax, road use tax, sales tax, and the local option tax.
Council then approved a resolution for minimum staffing during the present pandemic. The resolution allows city workers to work split shifts and still receive full pay. On March 23, public workers were placed on four hour shifts, with half the crew working from 8 a.m.-noon and an afternoon shift from noon-4 p.m.
Deputy City Clerk Kathie Blake and City Clerk Cathy Penney alternated days at City Hall, and work from home on alternating days.
The purpose of alternating shifts is to insure that not all city employees could be exposed to the virus at one time. Councilman Rick Bodensteiner suggested that street department workers work five hour shifts instead of four. The council approved the measure. Dunlay stated that all workers have to come in if an emergency arises, and they are subject to being on call during off hours, so they are required to be at home during regular work hours.
It was announced that the Osage Park Department will restrict kids from using any playground equipment in city parks, and shelter houses will be closed to comply with Iowa Governor Kim Reynold’s orders. When Spring Park opens, it will only be available for walking, because of social distancing.
