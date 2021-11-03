Osage continues tank and tower upgrades

On Nov. 1, the Osage City Council approved several change order and pay requests for the sludge storage tank and well and water tower projects.

Engineer Tom Madden reported that at a previous meeting, the council approved a change order to Henkel Construction to provide them $18,676.65 for damage to wiring. The first change order request on Nov. 1 was a credit for the same amount.

“It comes off of the tank part of the project, so there’s no net change to the city,” Madden said. “We’ve got everything taken care of inside the project and we’re all good to go.”

The next change order was for the sludge storage blower building.

“I’m kind of like a wrestler,” Madden said. “They have their signature move. My signature move on every single wastewater plant I’ve had in the last 25 years is that I forget to run power to the garage door opener. I think what it is, is a coordination issue between the architects who do the garage door and the electrical engineer who does the electrical part, and I don’t ever check that.”

He estimated that on his last 15 projects, he experienced the same issue. For the current project, providing power costs a little over $1,000.

For the change order request for $2,530 for the well and water tower, Madden stated drilling a well could be difficult.

“Because you and I can’t see the ground any more than anyone else can,” he said. “What happened was they were drilling a well. There was an area where the rock was highly fractured. Instead of drilling through nice stable formations, there was an area with big gaps.”

Despite a measure taken to solve the problem, $2,530 for a hole plug, Madden added that the project is almost $6,000 under budget.

The council next considered a pay request for $45,688.35 for the well driller in regard to the well and water tower.

Earlier that day, crews test pumped the well, and the attempt was unsuccessful because the generator was too small. They planned to procure a generator large enough to perform the test.

“This one has gone well,” Madden said. “We’ve got a good contractor out there.”

The next pay request for $17,507.36 was for the well house.

“There’s a little bit of mobilization, but the rest is internal stuff for the building, the mechanical work they’ve been working on,” Madden said. “Again, that project’s going good as well.”

The final pay request was for $100,325.03 for the blower building, part of the sludge storage tank project. The amount was for several different aspects of construction, and Madden said there was little work left on the blower building.

Madden hoped to test the aeration system later that week.

The council approved all change order and pay requests.

In other business:

• The council approved providing financial assistance for A to Z Drying, Inc. in Osage, in the amount of $98,000 over 10 years.

• A request was made for financial support of the Osage High School drama. City Clerk Cathy Penney reported that through the parks and recreation trust fund, the city gave $1,000 to the school, and in June the city gave $2,000 for the Cedar Summerstock Theater youth program.

“I have a hard time giving money to that when we’re a taxing body,” said council member Rick Bodensteiner.

Penney acknowledged it might create a problem if more school programs request money, and then in determining what is worthy of funding and what is not.

“Basically we were passing on community donations for theater last year to the school,” Penney said.

“It seems to me we support the high school drama department through our upgrades of the auditorium,” Bodensteiner said.

• The council approved a resolution “determining an area of the city to be an economic development area, and that the rehabilitation, conservation, redevelopment, development or a combination thereof, of such area is necessary in the interest of the public health, safety, or welfare of the residents of the city; designating such area as appropriate for urban renewal projects; and adopting the 2021-A amendment to the urban renewal plan.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

