Osage competes at Stewartville Invitational

The Osage boys wrestling team won championships in four weight classes during the Stewartville (Minnesota) Varsity Invitational.

The Green Devils’ Nicholas Fox pinned Westfield’s Lane Lembke at 1:11 to win the 120-pound championship.

In the 126-pound championship, Osage’s Joe Sullivan won by fall over Westfield’s Keegan Bronson at 1:42.

Osage’s Spencer Mooberry quickly pinned Noah Sayles (GMLOS) 32 seconds into the match to win the 170-pound championship.

In the 182-pound championship, the Green Devils’ Colin Muller won by 9-2 decision against NH/TV’s Jacob Reicks.

Placing second for Osage were Zach Williams (160 pounds) and Conner Smith (285), while placing third for the Green Devils were Noah O’Malley (152 pounds) and Barrett Muller (220).

