Osage competes at Stewartville Invitational
0 comments

Osage competes at Stewartville Invitational

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Osage boys at Battle of Waterloo

Nick Fox at 120 pounds wins by fall over Garrett Bormann of Iowa City during the Battle of Waterloo earlier in the season.

 Mary Klaes, Special to the Press News

The Osage boys wrestling team won championships in four weight classes during the Stewartville (Minnesota) Varsity Invitational.

The Green Devils’ Nicholas Fox pinned Westfield’s Lane Lembke at 1:11 to win the 120-pound championship.

In the 126-pound championship, Osage’s Joe Sullivan won by fall over Westfield’s Keegan Bronson at 1:42.

Osage’s Spencer Mooberry quickly pinned Noah Sayles (GMLOS) 32 seconds into the match to win the 170-pound championship.

In the 182-pound championship, the Green Devils’ Colin Muller won by 9-2 decision against NH/TV’s Jacob Reicks.

Placing second for Osage were Zach Williams (160 pounds) and Conner Smith (285), while placing third for the Green Devils were Noah O’Malley (152 pounds) and Barrett Muller (220).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News