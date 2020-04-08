Osage Community School District to continue voluntary education enrichment

Right now the district is waiting on further word from Gov. Reynolds on whether or not schools will reopen on May 1 or stay closed for the rest of the school year.

As far as long-term plans go nothing has been rescheduled. However, on April 2 Schwamman posted a letter to the seniors on the Osage Community School Facebook page. In the letter Schwamman says she misses the students and expresses her understanding that they’re missing some small, but important moments from the end of their senior year.

Schwamman continues the letter by saying that graduation will still be held on May 17 unless the governor says large group gatherings will still not be possible on that date. In an interview, Schwamman said prom could possibly be rescheduled to June 21, with the new possible graduation date being June 20. Schwamman says that as things get back to normal families’ summers will fill up with plans, so while having prom and graduation back-to-back may seem hectic it will allow families to only have to block off one weekend for these big events.

According to Schwamman, discussions have begun on what next year's school year will look like if the school remains closed for the rest of this year. The school board, administration, and staff are all asking questions such as "what will Algebra 2 look like if students missed a quarter of Algebra 1?" and "How will teachers handle their curriculum with students having these gaps in learning?" More discussion is needed on these topics, but the school district is starting to look at long-term effects of this virus.

Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.