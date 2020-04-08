Osage Community School District to continue voluntary education enrichment

On Thursday April 2 Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that schools in Iowa would need to remain closed until April 30 as the country and Iowa still deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Iowa Department of Education has provided guidance to help school districts -- schools can either pick voluntary education enrichment opportunities or required educational services.
Osage Community School District has gone with the enrichment option, which means that student participation in the online Zoom classes is optional and no grading or credit is given.
“The learning cannot be graded by state law, but you can have feedback,” says Osage Community School District Superintendent Barb Schwamman. “Kids with their learning, they need that constant feedback and coaching on what they’re doing and how things are working and giving them meaningful activities that would be developmentally appropriate for them.”
In the past weeks the school district and Schwamman have stressed the value of students' mental health during this unprecedented time over any new learning. Teachers have held Zoom meetings with students focusing on making social connections.
“We felt that the voluntary basis was important for us at this point,” says Schwamman. She also explained that many of the high school students are actually busier than they were before the virus outbreak with jobs, and so the voluntary approach works better with their schedules.
Right now the district is waiting on further word from Gov. Reynolds on whether or not schools will reopen on May 1 or stay closed for the rest of the school year.
As far as long-term plans go nothing has been rescheduled. However, on April 2 Schwamman posted a letter to the seniors on the Osage Community School Facebook page. In the letter Schwamman says she misses the students and expresses her understanding that they’re missing some small, but important moments from the end of their senior year.
Schwamman continues the letter by saying that graduation will still be held on May 17 unless the governor says large group gatherings will still not be possible on that date. In an interview, Schwamman said prom could possibly be rescheduled to June 21, with the new possible graduation date being June 20. Schwamman says that as things get back to normal families’ summers will fill up with plans, so while having prom and graduation back-to-back may seem hectic it will allow families to only have to block off one weekend for these big events.
According to Schwamman, discussions have begun on what next year's school year will look like if the school remains closed for the rest of this year. The school board, administration, and staff are all asking questions such as "what will Algebra 2 look like if students missed a quarter of Algebra 1?" and "How will teachers handle their curriculum with students having these gaps in learning?" More discussion is needed on these topics, but the school district is starting to look at long-term effects of this virus.
Molly Adamson is the community editor for the Press News. You can reach her at 515-508-1134.
