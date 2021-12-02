Osage Community Daycare receives $3,000

As Shelley Parks sits in her office, infants cry across the hall in a classroom, where teachers rock the crying and the silent ones watch them.

Parks has been the director of Osage Community Daycare for 14 years. As their resources grew, she and her staff made a couple physical moves.

Originally it was located in Sacred Heart Catholic School. As the daycare expanded, they purchased and renovated the old clinic across from Mitchell County Regional Health Center. From there, it transitioned to its current location north of Lincoln Elementary School.

“We have a great relationship with the school, working together,” Parks said, as the daycare uses the lunchroom, gym and playground. It also partners with the Osage Public Library, Cedar River Complex and the Osage Public Safety Center, among others. “You don’t see that everywhere,” Parks added.

The daycare recently marked its 25th anniversary.

The biggest change over the years is the number of children and the number of employees, according to Parks. When she started as director, there were around 50 children a day with 12 workers. Now there are almost 100 children a day and 27 employees.

Recently, Osage Community Daycare was nominated by Chad Buffington, Plant Manager of Velaro Renewables Charles City Ethanol Plant, to receive $3,000. Buffington has children who attend the daycare, which was one of three local recipients of the 2021 Valero Benefit for Children. The funds will go towards the ECERS Learning Program. For good measure, the daycare also received a Christmas planter.

Parks found out a few weeks prior that the daycare would get the money.

“It’s always good to know you have the support of the community,” she said. “It’s always exciting to get funds to enhance our program.”

“We’re driven to make a difference for our community,” Buffington said in a press release. “We’re proud to continue supporting these agencies and all they do to improve children’s lives in our local communities.”

The Valero Benefit for Children distributed $20,000 to local charities, in one year raising over $16 million in net proceeds.

Memory

A prerequisite for working in a daycare is a love of children. Sometimes Parks will leave her office and get down on the floor with the little ones she serves. It is a perk of the job.

“I really enjoy the kids,” she said. “I enjoy going into the classroom and being able to spend time with them. I enjoy meeting all the families and getting to know everybody. When I started this, I’d only moved to Osage a year or two previous. So I didn’t know a lot of people, and now I know a lot of children, and it’s fun to see the kids grow up.”

Many of the students who were children when she started as director are now freshmen in high school, including her daughter Kayelea, who was one of her first students.

“So I’ve almost made it all the way through,” she said of the journey from infant to high school graduate. These are the fruits of her labor.

While she enjoys seeing this growth, there is also something sad about watching them leave the nest.

For Parks, the more children, the more administrative work, which has increased in 14 years as the number of children has multiplied. As well, in that time, the state went from paper to computer. The classroom is a nice break from paying bills.

“If we’re short staffed, myself or my assistant are definitely the ones going to help,” Parks said. “And I really enjoy that. I know all the kids’ names because I spend enough time in their rooms to get to know all of them.”

Perhaps this is Parks’ most impressive feat. Total enrollment at the daycare is almost 200 children. Parks knows every single name.

However, she is only human. The names of some of the students after 14 years now elude her. That is difficult for Parks, because she wants to remember. While the older students have changed shape from infant to teenager, despite this transformation she can tell who they are. Their names, however, only return when she talks to them.

At a basketball game the night before, the roster on the program helped her recall a few of her kids.

“There was one player, I could see that little boy in his face,” Parks said. “Even though he’s much taller. It’s fun to see pictures in the newspaper.” During the Homecoming parade, she can’t help but play the game of picking out her former students from a crowd.

“If I forget a parent’s name and mess it up, I never forget it, because I feel badly for messing it up,” she explained. Doing paperwork filled with names helps to correct any of these missteps. “It’s a small enough community that you can get to know people.”

In return, former students walking down the hall at high school remember her as well.

Teamwork

Originally from Marble Rock, Parks went to North Iowa Area Community College and Iowa State University, earning a degree in elementary education with a minor in English language arts. Therefore she can speak to everyone, from students of serious literature to children just learning to read.

After college and teaching in Des Moines, she returned to the area. For Parks, the job is not within four walls. It is out in the community and beyond. She takes her children on daytrips. A recent voyage was east to Decorah, where they could see trout tremble for food at the fish hatchery, which is always a big hit for small children.

“We’re fortunate we have very dedicated people who work here,” Parks said. “That makes my job a lot easier, and it’s fun to work with all of them. We couldn’t run the daycare if it wasn’t for them.”

There are staff members who predate Parks.

Liz Redwine is celebrating her 25th anniversary with Osage Daycare Center. She has been working there since its inception in Sacred Heart. Some days it seems like 25 years of toil, but other times the work is effortless.

Infants watch Redwine curiously, and she watches them in return. They rock in their child seats when they should be sleeping, but it is difficult to convince an infant that it is time to rest.

“I like this age because we see them from this stage as they learn to crawl, learn to walk,” Redwine said. “They’re growing and moving, getting a little personality, and then they smile and recognize you. I just enjoy the kids.”

When asked if these children keep her young, she said, “They keep me tired.”

It takes teamwork, as the classic Wonder Pets song says. There is always more than one staff member in a classroom. Depending upon the ratio of staff to student, there could be as many as five. Workers with younger children change diapers. Those with three to four year olds do crafts and read books.

As the years pass, Parks still tries to create an environment that enriches the little ones’ learning, to enhance their memory, and then to give them something to remember.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

