Osage City Council resolves financial issues

“We were revising this up until 3:30 this afternoon,” Penney said. “That’s how these things go – proofreading and proofreading again. It’s all legally required for selling bond issues.”

Appendix I is information about the city, with some pulled from the audit, some taxation information from Mitchell County, some provided by Penney – building permits, water revenues, the number of customers and so forth.

“In my view, it is as accurate as it can possibly be at this point,” Penney said. “I need you to approve this and you can proceed on with the bond sale.”

Penney said Paul R. Donna, the managing director for the public finance team at R.W. Baird, would be there June 7 with bids for the water revenue bond, which is going through public sale, and also with the documentation for the sewer revenue bond, which is being done by private bank placement.

Penney said they are supposed to close June 29.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0