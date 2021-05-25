Osage City Council resolves financial issues

On May 24, the Osage City Council parsed through the fine details of two large financial issues.
The council voted unanimously to pass a resolution to establish a park improvement project fund.
Revenues for the fund are estimated as follows: TIF fund, $484,125 and donation fund, $484,125 for the total estimate revenue of $968,250.
The above resources are appropriated as follows: construction of the splash pad near the Cedar River Complex, $475,000; construction of the inclusive playground equipment at the Osage City Park, $350,000; and engineering, legal and administration fees, $143,250.
Penney estimated the revenues at 50 percent in donations and 50 percent in TIF funds.
“It’s hard to tell how the funding will actually shake out,” City Clerk Cathy Penney said. “Donations can go into the project fund – the cost associated with the engineers and the construction all comes out of that, so we’ve got it aggregated in one place.
“We can look back 10 years and say, ‘here’s all the stuff from the splash pad and playground equipment project.’”
The Council also voted unanimously to approve the preliminary official statement for $1,805,000 water revenue capital loan notes, series 2021A. The dollar amount is subject to change.
“We were revising this up until 3:30 this afternoon,” Penney said. “That’s how these things go – proofreading and proofreading again. It’s all legally required for selling bond issues.”
Appendix I is information about the city, with some pulled from the audit, some taxation information from Mitchell County, some provided by Penney – building permits, water revenues, the number of customers and so forth.
“In my view, it is as accurate as it can possibly be at this point,” Penney said. “I need you to approve this and you can proceed on with the bond sale.”
Penney said Paul R. Donna, the managing director for the public finance team at R.W. Baird, would be there June 7 with bids for the water revenue bond, which is going through public sale, and also with the documentation for the sewer revenue bond, which is being done by private bank placement.
Penney said they are supposed to close June 29.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.