Osage City Council considers more than $4 million in utilities-related improvements

Though city hall remains closed to the public, the city of Osage is still getting plenty of official business done.
At Monday's night city council meeting, the six-member body approved about $1,783,190 for wastewater-related projects.
The costliest part of the project to construct a new sludge storage tank is the $1,059,190 to Henkel Construction for a blower building. At a wastewater treatment facility, blowers are responsible for providing aeration. Without that aeration, pollutants in the wastewater aren't as cooperative in degrading.
According to Tom Madden, a project engineer for the SEH architecture group, the bid from Henkel was one of three and came out about $40,000 less than one from Dean Snyder Construction. Wapasha Construction was the other bidder.
The other component of the project is a sludge storage tank itself. Though the bid for that was less pricey than the bid for a blower building, the contract still comes out to $724,000 for Great Plains Structures. "I had estimated that a tank would cost us $733,000-plus," Madden informed the council. Which means that project component's final cost could come in under the initial estimate.
As far a timeline on the project, Madden told the council that they could expect to see a new blower building and sludge storage tank by the end of 2021. When unanimously approving the project, Councilman Ross Grafft thanked Madden for all of the time and effort put in to see it through.
"Thank you for your work on that, that’s been a long time getting here."
In addition to the wastewater treatment, the council also considered bid contracts for improvements related to well water. Of the interrelated contracts, the costliest item is the water tower which had a low bid of $1,730,000 from Gerard Tank and Steel out of Concordia, Kansas.
Along with that, council considered a bid of $324,145 to Cahoy Pump Service from Sumner, Iowa for a new well and a bid of $392,295 from Henkel for a new well house. The Cahoy bid was the lowest of three while the Henkel bid came in lower than one from Blazek Corporation.
According to Madden, the project should finish sometime in 2022 with the water tower likely taking the longest time.
"The water tower guys are usually the longest leadtime," he said.
As to that whole thing about city hall being closed: The council did also discuss an item about when it should reopen but nothing was finalized.
"I think we should just keep it closed for the time being…I don’t see it changing anytime soon and better safe than sorry," Councilman Rick Bodensteiner said. The rest of the council members agreed with his point and no further discussion was had.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
