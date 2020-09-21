Osage City Council approves sanitation contract, $10,000 loan

One significant point of discussion at that early September meeting was the matter of stickers: Could customers swap remaining Holt stickers for Red Can stickers? When will Holt stickers no longer be valid? Kittleson agreed at the meeting for Red Can to honor Holt stickers for the interim.

Main Street loan approved



Another bit of paperwork that the council signed off on on Monday night was a $10,000 loan to local retailer Emerson's on Main as a part of the city's Main Street loan program. That fund is offered by the city to encourage business owners to make structural improvements.

But more recently the city has also made it available as a resource for local businesses suffering because of the pandemic. Emerson's on Main has used it for both.

Earlier this month, the clothing store announced plans to move from a three-story building on the south side of Main Street in Osage to a smaller location nearby between Country Cupboard and Create. "They are going to be great neighbors," store owner Ken Emerson said at the time.