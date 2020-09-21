Osage City Council approves sanitation contract, $10,000 loan

-
In the early part of September, the city of Osage was still hammering out details on a plan for sanitation pickup to transfer from Holt Services of Mason City to the locally-based Red Can.
At Monday night's city council meeting, Red Can owner Ryan Kittleson was on hand for the deal to be finalized.
The council unanimously approved a contract between Kittleson's company and Osage that will run through Sept. 2022 with Red Can immediately operating as the city's provider.
"Good job of stepping up, we would’ve been in a bind," Osage Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay said once the measure passed.
At an August council meeting, First Ward Councilwoman Judy Voaklander informed her fellow members that, in recent weeks, the city was getting "a very excessive amount of calls" from residents about trash not being collected by Holt, the former provider and at-large Councilwoman Darla Olson added that she had gotten calls herself about broken glass left in front of homes.
One significant point of discussion at that early September meeting was the matter of stickers: Could customers swap remaining Holt stickers for Red Can stickers? When will Holt stickers no longer be valid? Kittleson agreed at the meeting for Red Can to honor Holt stickers for the interim.
Main Street loan approved
Another bit of paperwork that the council signed off on on Monday night was a $10,000 loan to local retailer Emerson's on Main as a part of the city's Main Street loan program. That fund is offered by the city to encourage business owners to make structural improvements.
But more recently the city has also made it available as a resource for local businesses suffering because of the pandemic. Emerson's on Main has used it for both.
Earlier this month, the clothing store announced plans to move from a three-story building on the south side of Main Street in Osage to a smaller location nearby between Country Cupboard and Create. "They are going to be great neighbors," store owner Ken Emerson said at the time.
Though the pandemic has affected the business, Emerson said that the move was planned all the way back in Dec. 2019 because retail is more difficult to operate in now that everything can be bought online from providers such as Amazon. In fact, Emerson announced on Sept. 10 a location at Mason City's Willowbrook Mall would be permanently closing in part because of changing consumer habits.
Emerson's got going in 1999 with a store in Osage. Right before the council approved the loan on Monday night, Fourth Ward Councilmember Larry Mork had succinct praise for the longstanding operation.
"I think this is kind of a no-brainer," he said.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette.
Jared McNett
Reporter
