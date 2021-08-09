Osage Chamber to hold golf outing

The Osage Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public for a day out of the office and on the golf course.

The Osage Chamber Golf Outing, presented by CUSB Bank, will be held Friday, Aug. 20 at Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club.

Registration is 9 a.m. Shotgun start is 10 a.m. with four-person teams, best shot. Registration includes drink ticket and lunch plus free swag and lots of games and prizes. There will be a 50/50 raffle, best team costumes prize, best and worst score prizes and more.

According to a Chamber release, proceeds help fund the Osage Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Program.

Sunny Brae is located at 3419 Golf Course Road in Osage. For more information, contact the Osage Chamber of Commerce at 641-732-3163.

