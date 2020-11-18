Osage Chamber kicks off holidays

In order to drive shoppers to Shop Small® this Nov. 28, the Osage Chamber of Commerce is participating in the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program to spotlight small businesses and the impact they have on communities.

According to the 2019 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, 97 percent of consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday agree that small businesses are essential to their community and 95 percent reported the day makes them want to shop or eat at small, independently-owned businesses all year long, not just during the holiday season.

The Osage Chamber of Commerce has been an American Express® Neighborhood Champion for the last three years and looks forward to the holidays each year.

In the past, they have hosted photos with Santa, offered carriage rides and other additional activities to attract shoppers to Osage. Each year, the social media campaign highlighting area small businesses is what ramps up excitement leading up to the holidays.

Follow the Osage Chamber of Commerce on Facebook to participate in that effort. Merchants and consumers can learn more about Shop Small, Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com.

For more information, contact Kati Henry, Executive Director Osage Chamber of Commerce, at 641-732-3163 or osageiachamber@gmail.com.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

