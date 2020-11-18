Osage Chamber kicks off holidays

Shop local.
That's the message from the Osage Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber announced Nov. 17 that, as a member of the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program, it will be encouraging community members to shop Osage throughout the holiday season as part of Small Business Saturday, which takes place on Nov 28 and all holiday season long.
Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country.
Besides their annual social media campaign highlighting local small businesses, the Osage Chamber will also be offering free shopping totes with goodies for each shopper that stops at their office for a Small Business Saturday Passport.
Shoppers can complete each passport for a chance to win $25 in Osage Chamber bucks. Kati Henry, executive director for the Osage Chamber of Commerce, says being an American Express® Neighborhood Champion helps her activate her community of small business owners to really tell their stories and why their business is important to our town.
This year’s celebration is the 11th Annual Small Business Saturday. Since its inception in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $120 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined. That’s $120 billion toward helping communities thrive, spent over just 10 days alone.
In order to drive shoppers to Shop Small® this Nov. 28, the Osage Chamber of Commerce is participating in the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program to spotlight small businesses and the impact they have on communities.
According to the 2019 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, 97 percent of consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday agree that small businesses are essential to their community and 95 percent reported the day makes them want to shop or eat at small, independently-owned businesses all year long, not just during the holiday season.
The Osage Chamber of Commerce has been an American Express® Neighborhood Champion for the last three years and looks forward to the holidays each year.
In the past, they have hosted photos with Santa, offered carriage rides and other additional activities to attract shoppers to Osage. Each year, the social media campaign highlighting area small businesses is what ramps up excitement leading up to the holidays.
Follow the Osage Chamber of Commerce on Facebook to participate in that effort. Merchants and consumers can learn more about Shop Small, Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com.
For more information, contact Kati Henry, Executive Director Osage Chamber of Commerce, at 641-732-3163 or osageiachamber@gmail.com.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.
