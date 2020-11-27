Osage Chamber cancels Magic on Main

The Osage Chamber of Commerce announced last week that it was cancelling all in-person events for the Magic on Main weekend of Dec. 4 due to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation limiting outdoor gatherings to 30 people or less. Indoor gatherings are limited to 15 people or less.

A press release from the Chamber stated that the cancellations include the tree lighting, carolers, carriage rides, and photographs with Santa:

“When we began planning these events back in August, our rolling 14-day positivity average for Mitchell County was in single digits," the release stated. "That number has since exponentially increased over the last few weeks.

“We feel it is in the best interest of our community to do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. As much as we want a jolly holiday weekend, we do not feel we can do it in a way that keeps our teams, volunteers, and event attendees safe, nor can we execute in-person events while complying with the state’s current restrictions. Additionally, we need to work together to keep our community open and our health care system from being overwhelmed.

According to the release, residents should stay tuned for more information as well as an announcement regarding a fun way for kids to see Santa safely.