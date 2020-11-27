Osage Chamber cancels Magic on Main

The Osage Chamber of Commerce announced last week that it was cancelling all in-person events for the Magic on Main weekend of Dec. 4 due to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation limiting outdoor gatherings to 30 people or less. Indoor gatherings are limited to 15 people or less.
A press release from the Chamber stated that the cancellations include the tree lighting, carolers, carriage rides, and photographs with Santa:
“When we began planning these events back in August, our rolling 14-day positivity average for Mitchell County was in single digits," the release stated. "That number has since exponentially increased over the last few weeks.
“We feel it is in the best interest of our community to do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. As much as we want a jolly holiday weekend, we do not feel we can do it in a way that keeps our teams, volunteers, and event attendees safe, nor can we execute in-person events while complying with the state’s current restrictions. Additionally, we need to work together to keep our community open and our health care system from being overwhelmed.
According to the release, residents should stay tuned for more information as well as an announcement regarding a fun way for kids to see Santa safely.
“We deeply appreciate the community’s support during this unusual year,” executive director Kati Henry said in the release.
For more information about the cancellations or about other events happening in Osage, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 641-732-3163 or visit www.osagechamber.com.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!