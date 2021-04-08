Osage celebrates School Library Week

That is the appeal for her. While it reminds her of the past, everything is new and evolving. She is too busy to get bored.

“I remember learning PowerPoint as a new program and pushing carts of computers to the teachers' room,” said media aide Susie Brandau, who began her career in the year 2000. “Now we have computers for every student, and computer science classes and robots.”

Like her colleagues, Brandau sees the library as a bridge. It connects school with community, and past to present.

Media aide Julie Voaklander is a 10-year veteran at Lincoln Elementary School. Westling is celebrating her 20th anniversary. Their clientele are shorter.

Characteristic of most librarians, Voaklander entered her profession because she loves to read. Passing on this love to her students is her goal.

She recalls a fourth grader who had just moved into the district. The girl walked into the library to find a book, but she was not sure which one to pull from the shelves. Voaklander showed her the first book in a series of five. Together, media aide and student embarked on an adventure. It provided an anchor as the girl adjusted to her new school.