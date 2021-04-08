Osage celebrates School Library Week

While English teachers point young readers to books, school librarians keep watch of the storeroom. Last week, they were celebrated for this understated role.
At Osage Community Schools, they are called media aides. Computers have replaced card catalogs. The room is filled with science experiments and technology once reserved for NASA. Even DVDs have almost become a thing of the past.
Kelley Molitor is the media specialist. But when they were young, back when librarians were called librarians, Molitor and her crew fell in love with libraries and the books they contain.
The present is here, and these media aides embrace their new roles as scientists.
“I truly enjoy learning, so the tech aspect of this job was appealing,” Molitor said. “When I was a kid, our school library was where study halls where held, and the librarian was constantly telling people to be quiet.
“We don’t operate that way here. Now we have comfortable seating, collaborative work spaces, makerspaces, and house many things besides books.”
Out of necessity, media aide Angel Westling has become accustomed to technology and these makerspaces, which incorporate one of her loves, crafting, into something that ignites creativity in students. Watching the lightbulb go on in their heads is her reward. In turn, she learns from these children.
That is the appeal for her. While it reminds her of the past, everything is new and evolving. She is too busy to get bored.
“I remember learning PowerPoint as a new program and pushing carts of computers to the teachers' room,” said media aide Susie Brandau, who began her career in the year 2000. “Now we have computers for every student, and computer science classes and robots.”
Like her colleagues, Brandau sees the library as a bridge. It connects school with community, and past to present.
Media aide Julie Voaklander is a 10-year veteran at Lincoln Elementary School. Westling is celebrating her 20th anniversary. Their clientele are shorter.
Characteristic of most librarians, Voaklander entered her profession because she loves to read. Passing on this love to her students is her goal.
She recalls a fourth grader who had just moved into the district. The girl walked into the library to find a book, but she was not sure which one to pull from the shelves. Voaklander showed her the first book in a series of five. Together, media aide and student embarked on an adventure. It provided an anchor as the girl adjusted to her new school.
As they read the series, the library became a two-person book club. The girl moved again while they were on the fourth book. However, she established a bond with Voaklander. They still email each other about the series, and they have made it to the fifth book.
Forming bonds with students is a common theme.
One year for book club, Molitor asked for a movie night and sleepover, and she spent a Thursday night with around 25 girls in the school library.
Around five years ago, Brandau helped remodel the library over Christmas break. Despite being on vacation, a group of senior boys spent a day at the school helping pull up carpet.
Brandau loves watching students grow, literally and figuratively. There is a ritual in greeting teachers and children each morning.
As librarians, each has her favorite book. Brandau’s is The Murder House by James Patterson.
Voaklander’s favorites are mystery, adventure and nonfiction. Her goal is the truth.
“I think every student should read at least some nonfiction books to get the true meaning of reading real facts,” Voaklander said.
Westling’s favorite young adult book is The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton, and her favorite picture book is Piggie Pie by Margie Palatini. She might recommend these books specifically, but her idea of what a student should read is more expansive.
For her, it is all about the students.
“I think every child should read and be read to,” Westling said. “As long as it is something that interests them, I don't think it matters what they read.”
For her, reading equals the lifelong skill of problem solving. Even when her students have moved on to their next stage in life, Westling hopes she has taught them how to learn.
A single book is not enough for Molitor. However, if she must choose, it would be Harris and Me by Gary Paulsen.
For Molitor, libraries are cathedrals, gathering readers in congregation. It is no more or less important than any other position in school, in that the spirit of collaboration and selflessness is necessary.
One difference for Molitor is that unlike many teachers, she works with all students. She must know something about every subject.
The common thread for all four is the future. They just hope each student can find their place in the world, whether it is reading or book or accomplishing tasks whose inspiration can only be found in a library.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.