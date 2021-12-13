Osage celebrates computer science

Computer Science Education Week took place last week and is an annual call to action to provide kindergarten through 12th grade students with resources to learn more about computer science, explore the opportunities that exist and encourage participation in computer science education.

Throughout the week, schools in Iowa and all over the world offered activities and programs to engage students in computer science education. As a growing number of careers require computer science skills, there is an increased need to provide all students with the opportunity to build a strong foundation in computer science and gain the necessary skills for future careers.

Lincoln Elementary and Osage High School participated in Computer Science Education Week by partnering with CUNA Mutual Group and Metalcraft to learn about computer science careers and demonstrate student projects and activities grounded in Computer science.

“By speaking and connecting with real computer scientists in Iowa demystifies the subject for students, and students realize they can have a computer science career right here in their community,” said Kelly Bergman, North Central STEM Regional Manager.

According to the 2021 State of Computer Science Education Report, 64 percent of Iowa high schools currently offer computer science – compared to 51 percent nationally. The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, Iowa Department of Education, Iowa Association of Business and Industry, Iowa Business Council and Technology Association of Iowa are working together to help build awareness and integrate high-quality computer science education into all of Iowa’s K-12 schools.

Learn more about Computer Science Education Week activities throughout Iowa with the hashtag #CS4IA.

