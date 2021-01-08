Osage care facilities recovering from COVID-19

Like Faith Lutheran Home, Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center has seen its share of tragedy.
It is the same with every assisted living facility in Mitchell County.
At Osage Rehab, of 33 residents, all fell sick, while five died of COVID-19. That is 15 percent of the facility's population. Most staff members contracted the virus as well.
“It was devastating,” administrator Jade Chisholm said. “Everybody getting it at the same time made it a crunch trying to staff the building. Fortunately, we have sister facilities around Iowa, and they were able to come in and help us. I’m super grateful for that.”
Those who contracted COVID-19 experienced grave fatigue, especially the elderly.
“I think being isolated to their rooms took a huge toll,” Chisholm said, “more so than the actual virus did.
“We were heartbroken by the five who died. They were like our grandmas and grandpas. We love all of our residents, who we consider friends and family.”
All residents and staff members are considered recovered, according to Chisholm.
“All of our staff are working so hard,” Chisholm said. “They were upset when they got it. They basically all cried because they felt so bad – some were feeling fine, but they still weren’t allowed to work. Most are back now, and we’re all in high spirits for the most part.”
Chisholm and her heroic nurses eagerly awaited the vaccine scheduled to arrive on Jan. 11. Seeing the doses come through the door was surreal, the end of a journey that began last January.
“Our residents are the true heroes,” Chisholm said. “We can go home, but they’re the ones who have lived and breathed it.”
The facility will administer the second shot 21 days later.
“Everyone is very excited,” Chisholm said.
Following CDC guidelines, all residents and staff will receive the vaccine, even if they have already had COVID-19. According to Chisholm, it is a recommendation and not a mandate.
After 90 days, those who contracted the virus are considered recovered and at risk of getting it again. Therefore Osage Rehab must retest everybody.
Staff members who decline the vaccine must continue to wear personal protective equipment, depending on further CDC guidelines.
“I’m just glad we’re getting back to normal,” Chisholm said.
Despite this ray of hope, it is still difficult to tell what the new normal will look like as 2021 unfolds.
