Osage care facilities recovering from COVID-19

Like Faith Lutheran Home, Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center has seen its share of tragedy.

It is the same with every assisted living facility in Mitchell County.

At Osage Rehab, of 33 residents, all fell sick, while five died of COVID-19. That is 15 percent of the facility's population. Most staff members contracted the virus as well.

“It was devastating,” administrator Jade Chisholm said. “Everybody getting it at the same time made it a crunch trying to staff the building. Fortunately, we have sister facilities around Iowa, and they were able to come in and help us. I’m super grateful for that.”

Those who contracted COVID-19 experienced grave fatigue, especially the elderly.

“I think being isolated to their rooms took a huge toll,” Chisholm said, “more so than the actual virus did.

“We were heartbroken by the five who died. They were like our grandmas and grandpas. We love all of our residents, who we consider friends and family.”

All residents and staff members are considered recovered, according to Chisholm.