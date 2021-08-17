Osage buckles up for next schoolyear

The increase in active cases of COVID-19 lends uncertainty to the new schoolyear.

“We’re going to have in-school learning from day one,” Schwamman said. “If we have to go to something that’s more of a hybrid, that would require changes from the governor’s office. Because at this point, if we go to all online learning, those days do not count.

“After Labor Day things might change. I do know from working with some families it spreads really fast. It takes out whole families at a time.”

In other business:

• Angie Gansen, shared curriculum director for Osage and Riceville, was present to discuss Osage’s Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress scores.

“The state released what they saw as trends on the whole state,” Gansen said of ISASP. “I took that information and looked at what our goals were for the district.”

Gansen said the state was comparing the scores of 2019 to 2021 – third grade then to third grade now – which were not the same students.

“We focus a lot on growth,” she said. In contrast to the state's method, she found English Language Arts progress when she followed the same students from 2019 to 2021.