Osage buckles up for next schoolyear

On Aug. 16, the Osage School Board met in preparation for the first day of school. It also welcomed new student representative Kaebre Sullivan.
“It’s wonderful for us to get your perspective,” said Board President Rick Sletten.
The previous week, the school met with Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen to plan a COVID-19 strategy.
Osage Superintendent Barb Schwamman said students in three groups had been affected most by COVID-19: low-income students, students in kindergarten through second grade who missed a fourth of the schoolyear, and special education students.
Last year, the school submitted a Return-to-Learn Plan to meet the state requirements for education during COVID-19.
“We want back through and tweaked things after meeting with [Ketelsen],” Schwamman said. “And knowing what our state law is and what the CDC recommends. We all know they collide with each other this year. So we will be recommending masks, but we cannot mandate masks in any capacity.”
Schwamman said the school would insure that students who choose to wear masks are not bullied.
“The same way whether they have a vaccine or not,” Schwamman said. “That should not be a bone of contention. They’re here to learn, and those other decisions are made at home.”
The increase in active cases of COVID-19 lends uncertainty to the new schoolyear.
“We’re going to have in-school learning from day one,” Schwamman said. “If we have to go to something that’s more of a hybrid, that would require changes from the governor’s office. Because at this point, if we go to all online learning, those days do not count.
“After Labor Day things might change. I do know from working with some families it spreads really fast. It takes out whole families at a time.”
In other business:
• Angie Gansen, shared curriculum director for Osage and Riceville, was present to discuss Osage’s Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress scores.
“The state released what they saw as trends on the whole state,” Gansen said of ISASP. “I took that information and looked at what our goals were for the district.”
Gansen said the state was comparing the scores of 2019 to 2021 – third grade then to third grade now – which were not the same students.
“We focus a lot on growth,” she said. In contrast to the state's method, she found English Language Arts progress when she followed the same students from 2019 to 2021.
At Osage in ELA, third through ninth graders and 11th graders all scored proficiency-wise higher than the state average. Some scored significantly higher.
“Whatever we’re doing is working,” Gansen said.
“I love the trend,” said Schwamman.
In every grade in math, more students were identified as not-yet-proficient when comparing ISASP performance in 2019 to 2021. On average, grades three through 11 showed a four percent decrease in proficiency rates.
“They’re saying overall that every grade has a decrease,” Gansen said.
While eighth, ninth and 11th grades were lower than the state average in math, Osage as a whole scored higher. As well, every grade showed growth from 2019 to 2021.
However, there was less growth in math than ELA. Gansen said improving math skills would therefore be an emphasis.
“It’s a big test,” Gansen said of the ISASP. “It’s a whole week worth of testing. It requires a lot reading, focus and attention. But Osage students do better than what the state average would be, and they’ll only go up from there.
“When our students take the test again next year, we’ll see our students are receiving the instruction they need.”
• Last spring, Osage ordered a new school bus, which will arrive in the fall of 2021. All new school buses in Iowa are required to be equipped with seatbelts, and all students riding that bus will be required to wear a seatbelt.
Schwamman said one negative is that if one seatbelt breaks, the entire bus is out of commission until the problem is fixed.
