Osage boys basketball downs Northwood-Kensett to improve to 18-2

The Green Devils got off to a bit of a slow start, leading 14-10 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter the offense and defense came together to form a bit of magic, as the offense scored 17 unanswered points, and the defense held Rockford scoreless. At halftime, Osage’s lead had swelled to 31-10.

In the third quarter, Osage tacked on 16 more points, and then put up 14 in the fourth. But it was the defense that made the big difference in the game.

Rockford never scored more than 11 points in any quarter, and shot just 32 percent from the floor, including three of 14 from 3-point territory. Osage held Rockford’s top scorer, 6-08 Matt Schubert, to just two points on 1-of-9 shooting.

“I thought we did a very nice job of defending Schubert,” Osage coach Mike Brahn said. “He’s a very nice player and we held him scoreless until the fourth quarter.”

Osage has nine seniors on its squad, and Brahn is confident that his team can adapt to any opponent, even ones that present unique size challenges like Schubert.