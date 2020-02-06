Osage boys basketball downs Northwood-Kensett to improve to 18-2

The Osage boys basketball team improved to 18-2 with a 60-25 win over Northwood-Kensett on the road Friday night.
The game was never in doubt as the Green Devils jumped out to a 23-4 first quarter lead and cruised the rest of the way.
Jonah Bluhm and Jarett Scharper led Osage with 18 points apiece. The seniors combined for 10 3-pointers on the night as the Green Devils knocked down 11 of 23 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Bluhm pulled down a game-high eight rebounds.
The Vikings were led by junior TJ Whitelow with nine points and a shared game-high five rebounds with senior Ross Dearmoun and sophomore Kyle Nicholas.
Osage closes out the regular season at West Fork on Monday, while the Vikings end the regular season at Central Springs on Monday and at North Iowa on Friday.
Osage 61, Rockford 31
In today’s basketball world, offense is usually the main focus. With 3-pointers and crooked scoring numbers in vogue, defense can often get left on the back burner. But on Tuesday night in Osage, the Osage boys basketball team proved that a good defense can still dominate a game.
With a 61-31 win over Rockford, the Green Devils won their fifth straight game, and kept themselves in the Top of Iowa East conference title hunt with only two games left in the regular season.
The Green Devils got off to a bit of a slow start, leading 14-10 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter the offense and defense came together to form a bit of magic, as the offense scored 17 unanswered points, and the defense held Rockford scoreless. At halftime, Osage’s lead had swelled to 31-10.
In the third quarter, Osage tacked on 16 more points, and then put up 14 in the fourth. But it was the defense that made the big difference in the game.
Rockford never scored more than 11 points in any quarter, and shot just 32 percent from the floor, including three of 14 from 3-point territory. Osage held Rockford’s top scorer, 6-08 Matt Schubert, to just two points on 1-of-9 shooting.
“I thought we did a very nice job of defending Schubert,” Osage coach Mike Brahn said. “He’s a very nice player and we held him scoreless until the fourth quarter.”
Osage has nine seniors on its squad, and Brahn is confident that his team can adapt to any opponent, even ones that present unique size challenges like Schubert.
“We’re able to play a number of different guys, and our guys play so well together, and talk so well together that we can switch a lot of screens and that kind of stuff,” Brahn said. “We don’t have to worry about getting into a bad match-up that way.”
Osage out-rebounded Rockford 34-22, and finished the night with four blocks.
Senior Jonah Bluhm finished with 20 points, as Osage improved to 17-2 on the season.