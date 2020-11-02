Osage beats Humboldt to advance to fourth straight state semifinal

One more win to history.
The Osage volleyball team took another step toward the program’s first state title with a 3-0 win over Humboldt in the state quarterfinals on Monday night, as the Green Devils powerful offense led the way in a decisive victory.
Osage won by set scores of 25-16, 25-20, and 25-11, and outpaced the Wildcats in kills, 48-25.
A trio of of players turned in big performances on offense for the Green Devils, with seniors Dani Johnson and Paige Kisley finishing with 13 and 11 kills, respectively, while sophomore Claudia Aschenbrenner contributed 12 to the effort.
Ashenbrenner was the key to the victory in set one, finishing with five points, including the clinching kill.
In set two, the Green Devils struggled early and fell behind the Wildcats, 20-16. But Osage powered back to win the set, with nine straight points.
On defense, Aschenbrenner had a team high three blocks. Kisley finished with an Osage-best 12 digs, while senior setter Ellie Bobinet had 38 of the team’s 42 assists on the night.
"Our offense was doing what it had to do tonight," head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "I felt like we could pick up a little bit more on defense, we had a few struggles there, especially in that second set, but the girls battled back and improved themselves throughout the set and finished it off. Overall, we played a pretty good game."
Senior Kendal Clark led the Wildcats with 11 kills, while Jori Hajek had 13 digs on defense.
The win was the 12th consecutive victory for the Green Devils, who have not even lost a set since Oct. 3.
With the win, the Green Devils will appear in their fourth consecutive state semifinal. Last season, Osage lost to Western Christian in the semis, three sets to none.
The program has never appeared in a state final.
The Green Devils will face the winner of Tuesday morning’s quarterfinal game between Davenport Assumption and Unity Christian, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the Class 3A semifinal.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
