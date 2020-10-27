Osage beats Forest City, advances to fifth-straight state tournament

A lot was on the line on Tuesday night at Central Springs. Bragging rights between Top of Iowa Conference division champions, a win in a rivalry game and a trip to the state tournament hung in the balance.

In the end, Class 3A No. 1 Osage was able to beat Forest City in three sets in the Class 3A, Region 5 semifinals and advance to its fifth-straight state tournament appearance.

"It's an awesome feeling," senior Danielle Johnson said. "It's our fifth year in a row, so obviously it's not a new feeling, but we're still excited. We have a lot of unfinished business."

In the first set, the Green Devils showed why they're the top-ranked team in the state, jumping out to a 12-1 lead. The fast start was able to carry Osage to a dominant 25-5 win.

"Winning the first set is super important and keeping up top in that first set, and building that early lead is super important too," Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "The girls were just on fire, that's the best way I can say that."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Forest City is no slouch, and the Top of Iowa West division champs showed more fight in the second set. The Indians forced Osage to call a timeout with the Green Devils hanging on to a 13-11 lead.