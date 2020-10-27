Osage beats Forest City, advances to fifth-straight state tournament

A lot was on the line on Tuesday night at Central Springs. Bragging rights between Top of Iowa Conference division champions, a win in a rivalry game and a trip to the state tournament hung in the balance.
In the end, Class 3A No. 1 Osage was able to beat Forest City in three sets in the Class 3A, Region 5 semifinals and advance to its fifth-straight state tournament appearance.
"It's an awesome feeling," senior Danielle Johnson said. "It's our fifth year in a row, so obviously it's not a new feeling, but we're still excited. We have a lot of unfinished business."
In the first set, the Green Devils showed why they're the top-ranked team in the state, jumping out to a 12-1 lead. The fast start was able to carry Osage to a dominant 25-5 win.
"Winning the first set is super important and keeping up top in that first set, and building that early lead is super important too," Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "The girls were just on fire, that's the best way I can say that."
Support Local Journalism
But Forest City is no slouch, and the Top of Iowa West division champs showed more fight in the second set. The Indians forced Osage to call a timeout with the Green Devils hanging on to a 13-11 lead.
Osage came out of the timeout and went on a 12-3 run to win the set, 25-14. The Green Devils won the final set, 25-13, to win the match in three straight sets.
The dynamic duo of Johnson and fellow senior Paige Kisley was dominant for the Green Devils. Kisley had 17 kills and Johnson had 16 in the win. Senior Ellie Bobinet had 43 assists as well.
"It's super exciting, but it's a different feeling," Kisley said. "We knew we were going to make it and it's exciting and it's a step, but we still have more to do."
Forest City finished up its season with a 21-10 overall record. But to call the season anything but successful wouldn't do the Indians justice. The squad went undefeated in Top of Iowa West division play en route to its second division title in three years.
Osage moves to 31-2 and will play at 8 p.m. on Monday against Humboldt in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
VBall Osage vs. Forest City 15
VBall Osage vs. Forest City 1
VBall Osage vs. Forest City 2
VBall Osage vs. Forest City 3
VBall Osage vs. Forest City 4
VBall Osage vs. Forest City 5
VBall Osage vs. Forest City 6
VBall Osage vs. Forest City 7
VBall Osage vs. Forest City 8
VBall Osage vs. Forest City 9
VBall Osage vs. Forest City 10
VBall Osage vs. Forest City 11
VBall Osage vs. Forest City 12
VBall Osage vs. Forest City 13
VBall Osage vs. Forest City 14
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!