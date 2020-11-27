Osage battles to stay in school

The message is clear from students in the Osage school district: We want to stay in school.
At the Osage School Board's recent meeting, student board representative Logan Martin said that students would like to continue in-person classes as long as possible, and that teachers have been doing a great job of working with students during the pandemic.
Later in the meeting, the Board approved giving administration the authority to change the Return to Learn Plan as needed according to the school’s data. The term used was “pivoting.” If Osage leaves its face-to-face model, it would start with seventh through 12th grades. The school will attempt to keep kindergarten through sixth in-person.
“As long as the governor doesn’t shut us down, that will be our goal,” superintendent Barb Schwamman said after the meeting. “We know we’re vital to parents still going to work with children that age. Younger kids staying at home don’t learn on the computer like older kids do."
Schwamman said staffing would be the biggest issue.
"If we don’t have enough staff to keep the ship open," she said. "Our absentee rate with the number of kids with COVID and number of staff are fairly low compared to the county numbers. We look at our spreadsheet every single day to see where we’re at.”
In other business:
• For the first time, the school held a remote Veterans Day celebration.
• Osage School Board elected its officers were elected at the meeting. Rick Sletten will serve as president. Laura Potter will serve as vice president and Helen Burrington as secretary/treasurer.
• The Board presented athletic recognitions for fall sports. During the meeting, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced at a press conference that all sports lower than high school were suspended.
“We’re shutting things down in the building more,” Schwamman said. “We were still allowing kids to come in for practices and AAU and stuff, but that’s no longer happening.”
-In football, all-district honors were as follows: first team, Briar Wagner, Noah O’Malley and Ben Miller. Second team, Spencer Mooberry and Colin Muller. Honorable mention, Eric Bobinet and Joey Potter.
-All-academic first team: Cade Machin, Joseph Potter, Ben Miller, Spencer Adams, Logan Martin, Luke Scharper, Jett Nehls, Devon Swenson, Tyler Oberfoell, Noah O’Malley, Bodie Goddard, Brayden Onken, Briar Wagner, Keaton Muller, Colton Boge and Barrett Muller.
-All-academic second team: Desmund Taets, Colin Muller, Averee Abben, Drew Tusler, Nathan Havel, Spencer Mooberry and Eric Bobinet.
-After winning the Iowa State Volleyball Championship, several girls were named to the all-tournament team, including: Ellie Bobinet, Paige Kisley, and Danielle Johnson (captain).
-First team all-conference Honors went to Dani Johnson, Ellie Bobinet and Paige Kisley. Second team went to Kaebree Sullivan, Meredith Street and Claudia Aschenbrenner, while Jayden Franci was named honorable mention.
Dani Johnson was named Player of the Year.
-In cross country, Katelyn Johnson qualified for the Iowa State Meet, placing 11th at the District Meet in Jesup. She competed at the State Meet in Fort Dodge on Oct. 31 against over 130 runners, finishing 27th.
-Andrew Thyer won a State Championship in trap shooting this year. Because of his overall high average, PullUSA Magazine, the official publication of the USA High School Clay Target League, wrote a feature story about Thyer. In each issue, they focus on a high school clay target athlete exhibiting exceptional character and passion for trap shooting and their communities. Thyer was interviewed and is featured in the fall 2020 edition as Iowa’s Top Gun.
-Emily Maliszewski earned All-State Band honors for the third time.
-National Honor Society inductees to be inducted: Meredith Street, Kaebre Sullivan, Mary Ann Fox, Addyson Grimm, Ashley Halbach, Mathew Johnson, Maegan Krebsbach, Summer Collins, Talia Stangel, Ben Miller, Spencer Adams, Luke Scharper, Noah O’Malley, Emma Grimm, Lauren Swenson, Abi Cockrum, Loreal Scott, Nasvy Cibrian and Ainsley Brooker.
Due to quarantines and rising positivity rates, the school has postponed National Honor Society induction until January at the earliest.
• The Osage Dance Team competed at State Dance on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.
• Showing Osage School pride this week were sixth graders Brett Halbach, Hannah Schaer, Dalton Burkhardt, Devin Scott, Renae Newton, Kolton Olson, Hailey Schaer and Cayl Muller; seventh graders Keagan Cordes, Jazzmine Olson, Blake Fox, Melanie Bruesewitz, Jackson Johnson, Kara Theis, Ty Voigt and Mylie Loften; eighth graders Dawson Arickxs, Paige Mehmen, Nathan Goddard, Ava Hennesey, Michael Wagner, Reagan Hollatz, Andrew Aponte and Ashley Muhs.
Future Board meetings will be held on the third Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.
