Osage battles to stay in school

The message is clear from students in the Osage school district: We want to stay in school.

At the Osage School Board's recent meeting, student board representative Logan Martin said that students would like to continue in-person classes as long as possible, and that teachers have been doing a great job of working with students during the pandemic.

Later in the meeting, the Board approved giving administration the authority to change the Return to Learn Plan as needed according to the school’s data. The term used was “pivoting.” If Osage leaves its face-to-face model, it would start with seventh through 12th grades. The school will attempt to keep kindergarten through sixth in-person.

“As long as the governor doesn’t shut us down, that will be our goal,” superintendent Barb Schwamman said after the meeting. “We know we’re vital to parents still going to work with children that age. Younger kids staying at home don’t learn on the computer like older kids do."

Schwamman said staffing would be the biggest issue.