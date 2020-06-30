Osage baseball looks to build momentum, West Fork looking for consistency

Coming into Monday night’s game at West Fork, the Osage baseball team hadn’t had the start to the season it was hoping for. After going 18-7 a season ago, the Green Devils’ record sat at 1-4 to start 2020. Not exactly what the squad was expecting.
But if you take a closer look at the opponents early on, like head coach Mike Henson has, you would find that the Green Devils have faced a tough schedule to start the season.
“I think we’ve played some good teams,” Henson said. “Any time you get Newman, St. Ansgar and Central Springs in the same week, you’re playing some good competition. I think it’s a testament to the teams we’re playing.”
Another thing that has hurt Osage is exactly what many other teams are facing across the state: rust.
“Like a lot of teams, when the season is shortened and you don’t have the April workouts and you don’t have the May workouts, everybody is a little slow getting going,” Henson said. “We’re starting to pick up, we just hope we keep going.”
The Green Devils were able to shake off a little bit of that rust on Monday night, beating West Fork in Sheffield, 5-2, in Top of Iowa East Conference action.
Osage senior pitcher Gavin Schaefer went the distance on the mound, striking out 12 batters and only giving up two runs.
“Gavin did a great job for us on the mound,” Henson said. “He pitched a great game and there’s a reason he’s a senior. He’s a great kid, he stays level-headed, doesn’t get too up or down. He’s a good role-model for the younger kids. I can’t say enough good things about that kid.”
The West Fork defense struggled in the first inning with errors and mental mistakes, giving Osage three runs in the first inning alone. After the first frame, the two teams played an even game, but the Warhawks were already in too big of a hole to dig out.
“We came out flat, that’s for sure,” West Fork head coach Tom Schreckengost said. “That first inning we had four errors and it’s hard to come back out of that.”
While Osage’s record wasn’t the best coming into Monday’s game, in the other dugout, West Fork was riding a three-game win streak. After a 2-0 win over St. Ansgar on Friday, Schreckengost says that maybe his guys overlooked the Green Devils and Osage’s record isn’t indicative of how good the team is.
“The Top of Iowa Conference is tough anyways this year,” Schreckengost said. “Just couldn’t get the bats going, and they did. That kid threw good. He settled and threw nice.”
Monday’s 5-2 loss against Osage was the most runs that the Warhawks have given up in a game this season. The squad has yet to give up more than five runs and have been in close games in each of their wins and losses.
“We’re not scoring runs, first of all, we just got to get those right guys in the key positions to hit and be more aggressive,” Schreckengost. “We’re in the games, we’re just not getting there.”
Schreckengost says his team has experienced many highs and lows this season, listing off all their close wins and losses. He’s hoping his guys can improve on some things and become more consistent before the playoffs start.
“Hopefully we can rebound. We had a nice little talk out here,” Schreckengost said. “We had some seniors that talked a little bit, some other guys that talked. We’ve just got to keep our heads up.”
Both Osage and West Fork are hoping to gain some momentum for the playoffs in a couple weeks. The win for the Green Devils improves their record to 2-4. The loss for the Warhawks drop them to 4-4.
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (1).jpg
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (2).jpg
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (3).jpg
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (4).jpg
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (5).jpg
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (6).jpg
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 - Schaefer
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (8).jpg
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (9).jpg
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (10).jpg
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (11).jpg
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (12).jpg
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (13).jpg
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (14).jpg
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 - Maske
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (16).jpg
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 - Oberfoell
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (18).jpg
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (19).jpg
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (20).jpg
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (21).jpg
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (22).jpg
West Fork vs Osage 06.29 (23).jpg
VIDEO: West Fork baseball vs Osage, 06-29-20
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports.
