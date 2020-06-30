Osage baseball looks to build momentum, West Fork looking for consistency

“Gavin did a great job for us on the mound,” Henson said. “He pitched a great game and there’s a reason he’s a senior. He’s a great kid, he stays level-headed, doesn’t get too up or down. He’s a good role-model for the younger kids. I can’t say enough good things about that kid.”

The West Fork defense struggled in the first inning with errors and mental mistakes, giving Osage three runs in the first inning alone. After the first frame, the two teams played an even game, but the Warhawks were already in too big of a hole to dig out.

“We came out flat, that’s for sure,” West Fork head coach Tom Schreckengost said. “That first inning we had four errors and it’s hard to come back out of that.”

While Osage’s record wasn’t the best coming into Monday’s game, in the other dugout, West Fork was riding a three-game win streak. After a 2-0 win over St. Ansgar on Friday, Schreckengost says that maybe his guys overlooked the Green Devils and Osage’s record isn’t indicative of how good the team is.

“The Top of Iowa Conference is tough anyways this year,” Schreckengost said. “Just couldn’t get the bats going, and they did. That kid threw good. He settled and threw nice.”