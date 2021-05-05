Osage and Saint Ansgar to hold blood drives

As trauma season looms, it is time for blood donors to step up and donate with LifeServe Blood Center to make sure blood is on the shelf when it is needed.

Community medical leaders have described summer as trauma season due to increased visits to local emergency rooms. Summer travel, outdoor activities, and home improvement projects all, unfortunately, lead to an increased need for blood.

Blood donated with LifeServe will stay in your neighborhood. Join us at a community blood drive in your area. Appointments are required:

The Osage Community Blood Drive, Monday, May 17 from noon – 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 1403 State Street.

The Stacyville Community Blood Drive, Thursday, May 20 from 2-6 p.m. at Visitation Church, 601 North Broad Street.

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood.

Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0