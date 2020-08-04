Osage alum graduates from Wartburg with honors

Education was always just as important, if not more important, than athletics for Bushbaum – which was clear by his results in the classroom.

“He would always take a subject that he was interested in and he would continue to research it and follow it and educate himself,” says Kelly Heard, his mother. “He does that in lots of facets in his life. He’s very much not close-minded. He’s open-minded and does his research.”

Bushbaum is now in an accelerated learning program at Allen College of Nursing in Waterloo. He started in June and will finish up in August of 2021. His goal is to work as a nurse anesthetist in a smaller market.

“I knew from a young age that I wanted to go into health care,” Bushbaum said. “My family has been through quite a few surgical operations. I always thought anesthesia was kind of a cool field because they really serve as a calming secure presence that makes you feel really safe during such a stressful time for people.”

Growing up in Osage, Bushbaum knew that he would want to work in small-town Iowa. He hopes to work in a rural hospital and feel like he’s part of the community. He spoke fondly about his hometown, which gave him a solid foundation to grow as a student and professional.