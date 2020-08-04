Osage alum graduates from Wartburg with honors

Graduating from college is a major accomplishment and milestone in anyone’s life. Graduating from college magna cum laude is something that should be celebrated.
Osage alum Caleb Bushbaum graduated from Wartburg College with a 3.75 GPA. Bushbaum majored in biology and minored in leadership while participating in football for his first two years and golf for his last two.
In Wartburg’s system, magna cum laude means that a student maintained a 3.7-3.85 GPA. Bushbaum knew from the moment he stepped foot on campus that he would have to work hard to achieve the honor.
“Just part of my personality, I’ve always been a competitor with me being in athletics,” Bushbaum said. “That has always carried over to schooling with me. Kind of coupled with that I’m a true believer in lifelong learning. I think that nobody really ever stops learning. I think that higher education is a real privilege.”
While participating in sports at Wartburg, he realized quickly that he needed to manage his time in order to succeed academically. For some students, that can take a long time to figure out. Bushbaum realized that sooner rather than later.
“I think I learned right away that if I wanted to achieve what I wanted to and enter the medical field, specifically anesthesia, which is a really competitive field to get into, that I really had to commit to the academic portion of things,” Bushbaum said.
Education was always just as important, if not more important, than athletics for Bushbaum – which was clear by his results in the classroom.
“He would always take a subject that he was interested in and he would continue to research it and follow it and educate himself,” says Kelly Heard, his mother. “He does that in lots of facets in his life. He’s very much not close-minded. He’s open-minded and does his research.”
Bushbaum is now in an accelerated learning program at Allen College of Nursing in Waterloo. He started in June and will finish up in August of 2021. His goal is to work as a nurse anesthetist in a smaller market.
“I knew from a young age that I wanted to go into health care,” Bushbaum said. “My family has been through quite a few surgical operations. I always thought anesthesia was kind of a cool field because they really serve as a calming secure presence that makes you feel really safe during such a stressful time for people.”
Growing up in Osage, Bushbaum knew that he would want to work in small-town Iowa. He hopes to work in a rural hospital and feel like he’s part of the community. He spoke fondly about his hometown, which gave him a solid foundation to grow as a student and professional.
“They really believe in educating their youth and providing a safe environment for people to learn and grow together,” Bushbaum said. “I really can’t say enough good things about my experience in Osage. I love my hometown. It’s full of great people.”
At Wartburg, Bushbaum echoed many of the same sentiments. He says the small campus made it feel like a community much like Osage.
Heard says she is very proud of her son and hopes to see him succeed.
“He’s very much a person who likes to take care of people and be helpful,” Heard said. “He finds a lot of satisfaction in that. That’s what I hope with whatever job he lands. The people he works for, I hope that he finds a lot of satisfaction in what he’s doing and a lot of happiness.”
According to Heard, he’s on the right path.
“I think everything in my life has worked out the way it’s supposed to and I’m really thankful for how it’s going,” Bushbaum said.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
