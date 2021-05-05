Osage adds student success teacher

When she went searching for a student success teacher, she did not need to look far. Henry had her hand raised.

Before beginning in Osage, Henry taught in the student success/special education program in Decorah for seven years. She transitioned to the Area Education Agency before finding a new home.

“My interest in this position is truly to support and teach the whole child,” Henry said. “The academic, physical and social emotional go hand in hand to ensure a student has the knowledge, skills, and disposition to be successful. My past experiences and positions at the AEA and Decorah have revolved around this philosophy.

"My number one thought on the success of a child is a quote by Rita Pierson, 'Every child deserves a champion: an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists they become the best they can possibly be.' I strive to be this."

When she began teaching fifth grade in Osage post-COVID-19, it was her first year in general education. She already knew middle school can be a difficult time, with changing emotions and frustrations.