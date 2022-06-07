Osage addresses wastewater nutrient removal

At the June 6 Osage City Council meeting, engineer Tom Madden discussed nutrient removal at the wastewater treatment plant in Osage. The city received an operation permit around three years ago, which included a compliance schedule.

According to Madden, in regard to the compliance schedule, the copper level is slightly above the limit. After investigation, the copper was found to be coming from the town’s drinking water system.

“Our water as you know is fairly hard,” Madden said. “And it’s aggressive on the copper piping inside houses. So that water goes down the drain into the wastewater plant.”

To alleviate the problem at the wastewater treatment plant, a polyphosphate chemical feed was included, which coats piping to mitigate copper. The three other wells in Osage do not currently have the chemical feed.

According to Madden, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has started review of a construction permit package to add polyphosphate to the other three wells. Madden estimated it would cost around $7,000 to add the chemical feed to each well.

There are also compliance schedules for phosphorus and nitrogen. Madden recently added a chemical to the wastewater that eliminated the phosphorus issue, and he now must get a report to the DNR to make the solution permanent. He indicated it is a low-cost project that would require construction of a small building specifically for the phosphorus issue.

Currently the wastewater treatment plant is being tested for nitrogen. The solution will be another chemical feed project.

“We don’t have to worry about it going through the distribution system or the sewer system,” Madden said. “It gets taken out right there. As soon as you add the chemical, it’s out. It happens that quickly.”

Madden added he hoped the next time work is needed on the wastewater treatment plant, it is because of a large subdivision housing project.

“That’s the perfect reason to upgrade a wastewater treatment plant,” he said.

According to Madden, the next issue they would be forced to address is PFAS, or forever chemicals, such as the residue from Teflon items.

“I feel good about the next 10-year period, and beyond that we’ll see what happens,” Madden said.

In other business, the council approved the pay certificate number 11 for the new well and water tower contract, number three, for $50,629.03, which is for Henkel Construction’s work on the well house.

Osage Public Works Director Jerry Dunlay discussed water and sewer rates as expenses to the city continue to increase, including for electricity, gas and chemical deliveries.

Osage City Clerk Cathy Penney estimated rates had not been raised for around eight years.

“Raising rates is not thrilling, but it has to be done,” Dunlay said.

“I think it’s time to at least look at it,” said Osage Mayor Steve Cooper.

Council member Brian Adams also reported there were several applicants for Dunlay's position, who is retiring as Osage public works director. Review of applications would begin the following week.

The City Council approved giving Osage City Attorney Brian McPhail permission to take title to 1103 Mechanic St. The Osage Volunteer Fire Department would then do a controlled burn of the existing structure.

In addition, the City Council approved sale of the property at 421 Poplar St. Dunlay reported that a couple of interested buyers looked at the property with the prospect of making it a rental, but changed their minds after a few minutes of inspection.

Lynn Hemann of L.R. Builders indicated he was interested in purchasing the property. He would like to construct a duplex for rent or sale.

The City Council approved selling 421 Poplar St. to L.R. Builders.

Hemann indicated the plan was to immediately remove the existing structure.

“It’s great you guys are always supportive of this,” Hemann said. “We’ve come a long way, and we’ve probably still got a long ways to go.”

“Housing is a big issue,” Cooper said. “We’ve talked to industries. If you talk to the city clerk and the assistant city clerk, people call (and) housing and day care are some of the first questions they ask. Anything we can do to facilitate housing, help the tax base and move things along.”

The City Council also approved providing $10,000 to Cedar Summerstock Theater. CST is now in its fifth year, and Osage has provided $10,000 each of the previous four years.

“They’re doing productions this year where they’re utilizing local talent,” Cooper said.

On July 3, Mitchell County Farm Bureau is hosting the annual Town and Country Barbeque. The council approved providing the event $900 for rent to the Cedar River Complex.

“It draws a lot of people into town,” Cooper said. “I can’t think of anything better for tourism than the Town and Country Barbeque.”

The City Council also approved a 2023 crack and seat street improvement project.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

