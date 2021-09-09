Osage addresses flooding issues

A test such as this pushes smoke throughout the system, and if there are breaks in the line, the smoke will find the break and exit. Dunlay said it would be the cheapest way to fix any problems.

“I guarantee that the lift station would not be overrun,” he said. “Because I notice houses in [Mennenga’s area] that are pumped directly to the sanitary. And a four-inch pipe hooked into a six-inch sanitary, that’s a lot of water.”

Mitchell County Supervisor Jim Wherry said he believed that one way or another the problem needed addressed.

“Personally, I think they need some answers,” he said. “Because it’s happened a number of times, and their basements have been damaged a number of times. They need some assurances here.”

Dunlay noted that a town could not build infrastructure to withstand 10-inch rainfall events.

“I know that, but you can do things to mitigate the amount of water,” Wherry said. “It seems like the pump out there is a Band-Aid that isn’t working anymore. Something needs to take place so that doesn’t happen to these people anymore.”