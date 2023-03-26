U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, witnessed something special Jan. 10 at the Original Saw Company, a family-owned and operated business in Britt during her visit there .

“Small business is the vast majority of business in Iowa,” Ernst said. ”These small businesses are vitally important to Iowa.”

However, the Original Saw Company in Britt is not so small and has found its market niche over the years. Laurie and Bob Eden moved the Original Saw Company component of the business from Des Moines to Britt in 1989, bringing Jones’ Machinery into the fold in 1990. More recently, Allen and Jennifer Eden have brought in the business’s affiliation with Williams & Hussey Machine Co., which makes custom molders that can produce perfect mop board, trim and more for customers. The original “Original Saw Company” sign is relocated inside, which provides photo opportunities to visitors.

“It looks a lot different,” said Ernst, who noted the Original Saw Company was one of the first businesses she toured after becoming a senator. “To see expansion to small businesses that are growing during some difficult times is exciting.”

A noticeable change when walking in the front door is a new lobby as well as office and meeting space.

“This was done in 2018,” Allen Eden said. “A woodshop for table tops was inside the front door. We were stacked on top of each other. It was terrible. Now, we have new space and even a conference room.”

Loft space also was added in one of the company’s two adjacent buildings at 465 Third Avenue S.E. The loft is used to build control panels. There is about 20,000 square feet of space total in the two buildings. Twenty-three employees are on the payroll, including two with Jones Machinery.

“I can’t believe all this space you have,” Ernst said.

“At first, it was like ‘I could not believe how much space,’ but then it was ‘why didn’t we put up more?'" Jennifer Eden said. “We really stress American made.”

The company takes pride in things being American-made, with 99% of materials American-based. It also makes motors, switches, electrical parts and more for American-made machines. It specializes in the manufacture of wood- and metal-working equipment.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Production Manager Gary Zeitler of hosting Ernst. “I’ve been here 24 years. I started working for his (Allen’s) dad. Working for a family business like this one is something special.”

Ernst also visited with Allen and Jennifer Eden’s daughter, Delaney, about her future plans.

“I’ve helped in the office and worked in the shop once,” said Delaney Eden, who noted her mother handles social media and marketing for the company and does sometimes seek her feedback.

Zeitler and Allen Eden provided the senator a demonstration of custom tooling, which entails making knives by grinding them into shape.

“They’re so specialized,” said Zeitler of the master design tools. “If someone is restoring an old house, they can duplicate old trim.”

“A lot of people have old Victorian homes,” Ernst said. “If they want to do something, restoration, it’s a big deal.”

“One year ago, we redid our website to do more e-commerce,” Jennifer Eden said. “Soon, we were selling $6,000 and $7,000 machines online. I didn’t know if anybody would buy large machines, but they do”

Allen Eden said that the focus was intended to be just for small things, but there was customer demand for the machines.

No family business can be without a pet helping to oversee operations -- Original Saw Company is no exception. An 11-year-old feline, Rocky, was on a table overseeing employees who were winding motors during the Ernst visit. Employees cheerfully said that “Rocky rules,” noting the cat has been a fixture there for many years.

Jennifer Eden said the hand-wound motors are baked before moving over to the shop.

“These two (employees) are always two weeks ahead and always have motors ready,” she said. “It is really great that we started making everything right here in little Britt.”

Ernst asked if there were any signs of business slowing down and how the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted operations.

“There is nobody else doing this at our quality level,” Zeitler said. “So, it’s good for us.”

Allen Eden said they stayed busy through the pandemic, but noted some business supply issues cropped up.

“We’ve found with other manufacturers that they’re stockpiling a lot more because of uncertainty,” Ernst said.

Allen Eden reported inventory is about one-third higher now due to supply issues. He said getting the right vendors has been key for Original Saw Company and noted optimism about being “over the hump” on most issues, acknowledging increased focus on supply now.

In another demonstration, Ernst saw the company-made flip and fixed stops that would soon be headed to Home Depot, which help guide lumber correctly through sawing. It is one of a number of tools and items that wind up in big box stores. The stops are also available for customer order directly through Original Saw Company.

She also witnessed employees using 64-inch panel saws with 22-inch crosscuts, prepping items for shipping to Lowe’s, a regional buyer.

“We can customize machines for different voltages and different phases,” Jennifer Eden said. “It’s customized for power for their buildings and individual needs. The flexibility of customizing motors and other options is pretty important.”

Allen Eden said training for new employees involves a lot of hands-on learning and on-the-job training. He noted the company has worked closely with North Iowa Area Community College and Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Service. After 22 years in Des Moines, it was no accident the original business landed back in Britt where there is family.

“It’s all about that small-town pride,” he said.

Employee Eric Koele, who has returned to his hometown of Britt, echoed Eden’s sentiment about working at the small-town business.

“I handle all the shipping and receiving,” Koele said. “I miss some things in Des Moines, but one year in here, I love a lot of things about a small town.”