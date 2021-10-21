 Skip to main content
Order goodies in advance for St. Paul Lutheran Church Ethnic Bake Sale

St. Paul Lutheran Church Ethnic Bake Sale

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner will offer a long list of baked goods at its ethnic bake sale.

 Contributed Photo

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 810 State Street, Garner, will hold its 14th annual Ethnic Bake Sale on Nov. 13, and Dec. 11.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers will follow the same advance ordering guidelines as last year: There will be no extra items available for sale on the days of the event. Orders for the November sales must be called in by Nov. 7. Orders for the December sale must be called in by Dec. 5.

Order pickup will be between 9 a.m. and noon on sale days. Persons will be able to enter using either the east or west door into the bell tower or use a guided drive-up service by entering the north drive of the west parking lot. If handicap accessibility is desired, please call 641-923-3010.

In addition to lefse, kolaches and Dutch letters, there will be a wide variety of ethnic breads, cookies and other holiday goodies. To see a listing of the items for sale, go to St. Paul Lutheran Church's website, www.stpaulgarner.org, and look under "Announcements" or go to St. Paul Lutheran's Facebook page for the complete listing.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

