Optometrist Dr. John Ferrell joins Osage hospital
Dr. John Ferrell will begin seeing patients at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage beginning Aug. 17.

Doctor John Ferrell

An experienced optometrist, Ferrell practiced in his hometown of Webster City for more than 20 years. He is a graduate of Wartburg College and completed graduate school at the Illinois College of Optometry.

According to the press release, it was during high school that Ferrell says he became interested in the life sciences, later choosing to pursue optometry. “Optometry offers a great balance of science, education, family and community involvement,” he said. Ferrell and his wife, Molly, have three adult children.

Ferrell will join veteran optometrists Dr. Robert Roggensack and Dr. Kent Juffer. Beginning this month, Roggensack will limit his appointments to Mondays.

“I have decided to pursue hobbies and interests I have not had the chance to enjoy for many years,” Roggensack said.

Juffer will continue to see patients on a rotating basis.

To schedule an appointment with Ferrell, call 641-732-6100.

