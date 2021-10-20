Opportunity Fund grant applications due by Halloween

The deadline to submit grant applications to the Mitchell and Howard County Opportunity Fund for its 2021 grant cycle is 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. The online grant application and grant guidelines may be found on the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa's website at www.cfneia.org/mhgrant.

Grant request amounts should be between $500 and $4,000 for projects that serve to meet crucial needs in the areas of education and youth development and environment and animal welfare in the communities of Mitchell County and Howard County. Eligible applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Mitchell and/or Howard counties.

Applications must be submitted online by Sunday, Oct. 31 to be considered for funding. Grant recipients will be announced in December.

First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at 319-243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org prior to applying.

For more information, please contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 319-287-9106.

