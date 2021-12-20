Opportunity Fund awards grants in Mitchell County

The Mitchell and Howard County Opportunity Fund has granted $10,117.34 to six projects of organizations serving Mitchell and/or Howard County through its 2021 grant cycle.

According to the press release, the fund was established with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa in 2001 by an anonymous donor to support projects of nonprofit organizations or government entities that serve to meet crucial needs in the areas of education and youth development and environment and animal welfare in Mitchell and Howard counties.

“The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is proud to be able to help create impact and fulfill the community-minded intent of the Mitchell and Howard County Opportunity Fund,” said Kaye Englin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.

Grant recipient organizations, projects the grant will fund, and grant amounts are listed by funding area. Education and Youth Development: City of Cresco, Library – Makerspace, $1,379.52; City of Stacyville, Library – State Books Project, $750; Howard-Winneshiek School District, Lego – Robotics Enrichment, $1,500; Regional Health Services of Howard County, EMT to Paramedic Scholarships – RHSHC Staff Development Program, $4,000; Riceville Community School, Student STEM Resources, $637.82.

Environment and Animal Welfare: Elma Depot Museums Association, 2022 Elma Trail Enhancement Project, $1,850.

The Mitchell and Howard County Opportunity Fund’s 2022 grant cycle opens Aug. 1, with an application deadline of Oct. 31, 2022. The grant guidelines and application can be found at www.cfneia.org/mhgrant.

The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is a local nonprofit committed to creating long-term impact in 20 counties in northeast Iowa. CFNEIA helps people establish permanent funds for the causes they care about and makes grant investments to organizations that create a stronger and more vibrant quality of life for all of us. For more information, contact 319-287-9106 or visit www.cfneia.org. CFNEIA is confirmed in compliance with National Standards for U.S. community foundations.

