Opioid suit could ultimately aid coffers of Hancock, Winnebago Counties

He described it as a separate legal action from an Iowa attorney general opioid lawsuit, but co-existing in the same arena, with there being two plaintiffs seeking damages separately from the opioid companies with whom fault is alleged.

“It is the same litigation that Hancock County would have discussed (on Dec. 21), but it could be quite some time and maybe a couple of years to see the results of this,” said Beenken after Winnebago County Supervisors retreated to closed session before joining the lawsuit at its Dec. 22 meeting.

Norman confirmed that the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC), while not a party to the lawsuit of now more than 60 Iowa counties, has been assisting all Iowa counties because the ISAC is a non-profit organization that exists under county, state and federal law to lobby and provide assistance to counties regarding such matters.

Norman said that 47 of Iowa’s 99 counties had joined the suit as of Nov. 23, but that number had risen to more than 60 counties during a recent webinar regarding the litigation.

“I think our mentality was if you don’t ask, you won’t receive, said Hancock County Supervisor Sis Greiman of joining the class-action lawsuit. She noted that it does not appear there would be any real down side to joining the lawsuit.