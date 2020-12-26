Opioid suit could ultimately aid coffers of Hancock, Winnebago Counties

Hancock County and then Winnebago County supervisors joined many counties across Iowa and the nation in signing papers to join class-action litigation seeking damages from various opioid manufacturers, distributors, and chain pharmacies.
The legal action stems from opioid epidemics that have adversely impacted counties and services in Iowa and across the United States.
The legal action could eventually result in program funds for the counties after a negotiated settlement is reached or a favorable decision is rendered.
Winnebago County Attorney Kelsey Beenken and Hancock County Attorney Blake Norman both indicated that it is not known at this time how long the litigation suit will continue. Norman stated it could be months or it could be years before an end result. It has not yet been made public exactly how any damage awards might be divided among the counties.
Specifically, Winnebago County supervisors approved moving into an engagement agreement with Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, Crueger Dickinson LLC, and von Briesen & Roper, S.C. as counsel for the litigation.
Norman stated that it was his understanding that Crueger Dickinson LLC is the primary law firm doing a bulk of the work on the case and that many more Iowa counties have been joining the legislation in recent days.
He described it as a separate legal action from an Iowa attorney general opioid lawsuit, but co-existing in the same arena, with there being two plaintiffs seeking damages separately from the opioid companies with whom fault is alleged.
“It is the same litigation that Hancock County would have discussed (on Dec. 21), but it could be quite some time and maybe a couple of years to see the results of this,” said Beenken after Winnebago County Supervisors retreated to closed session before joining the lawsuit at its Dec. 22 meeting.
Norman confirmed that the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC), while not a party to the lawsuit of now more than 60 Iowa counties, has been assisting all Iowa counties because the ISAC is a non-profit organization that exists under county, state and federal law to lobby and provide assistance to counties regarding such matters.
Norman said that 47 of Iowa’s 99 counties had joined the suit as of Nov. 23, but that number had risen to more than 60 counties during a recent webinar regarding the litigation.
“I think our mentality was if you don’t ask, you won’t receive, said Hancock County Supervisor Sis Greiman of joining the class-action lawsuit. She noted that it does not appear there would be any real down side to joining the lawsuit.
Blake said that it appears that the ISAC’s recent push to make more counties aware of the suit, including letters sent to counties, could be a result of the parties getting nearer to reaching a negotiated settlement agreement. Even so, both he and Beenken said they have no idea when the litigation in this case will be completed.
Norman emphasized that there will be no cost to the counties for this lawsuit because the law firms will be paid only if and when there is an award granted to the counties.
The law firms are taking on the costs of the case in order to represent the counties. He said that counsel would receive 25 percent of the recovery dollars as a gross fee for legal services before it was determined how the rest would be divvied up among the counties. He described that as “not excessive” in relation to some other large legal cases he has seen.
At the Dec. 21 Hancock County Supervisors meeting, Norman noted to supervisors that Hancock County does not generally see large numbers of drug addiction, illegal drug use or drug-related crimes like some larger counties. However, he said it remains to be seen exactly how any monies received from the litigation would be distributed back to counties or if there would be stipulations on how the county could use funds.
“I think it will be the vast majority of counties in the state involved in this,” said Norman. “This is all pretty preliminary, but if and when there is news of a settlement, we’ll find out how much money and more about where it is going.”
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.