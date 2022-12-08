Operation Christmas Meal hands out holiday cheer

On a dreary December afternoon, vehicles line up for blocks, far as the eye can see in every direction. They crowd bumper to bumper as police cruisers guide them through the streets, lights flashing. A winter storm is on its way, but in the spirit of giving, pork loins in hand, Osage is full of holiday cheer. Television and radio crews film the scene.

Volunteers in Santa Claus gear unload a semi-truck, its trailer full of the aforementioned pork loins, preparing for 4 p.m. to come, when the crowd will be ushered through the line.

Across Iowa, in places like Humeston, Carroll and Mitchell County, Operation Christmas Meal rolled into towns over the span of four days, hitting 12 different communities for a free, five-pound pork loin giveaway to local families in need.

According to a press release, since 2011, the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation and Iowa Select Farms has organized the event, a hunger relief effort that supports Iowa families during the holidays. The Foundation was established in 2006 by the owners of Iowa Select Farms.

Iowa Select Farms believes in the quality of its product, and for a few days they pass on that conviction, handing out Christmas dinner:

“We believe everyone deserves a good meal, especially during the holidays. As farmers, we’re proud of the product we produce.” The goal on Dec. 8 at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds is to hand out 1,000 pork loins. With limit of one per person, that is 1,000 families.

Overseeing the event is Madison Lafrenz, program manager for the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation. A native of Mount Ayr, a small town in southern Iowa, she has trekked a bit closer to the North Pole for a good cause.

When she arrived at 3 p.m. for the 4 p.m. event, she thought she might have been late based on the number of cars crowding the streets. It is Christmas time in the city.

“It’s awesome to be here, especially in a community where we have so many employees helping tonight,” Lafrenz said. “This is one of our bigger areas in this northern section. Our employees love to give back to the communities they live in. It’s special to see the excitement on their faces and the people who drive through.”

All who gather in the gloom of the impending storm are Iowa Select Farms workers from different locations around the state. They have volunteered their night, gladly.

This is the 12th year of Operation Christmas Meal. This is Lafrenz’s first year helping to organize the event. For a few days, she is Mrs. Claus.

“Food brings everyone together,” Lafrenz said. “Especially around holiday time. With a 9.5% increase in meat prices since last year, people are struggling with how they’ll bring their family together for the holidays and enjoy a nice meal.

“Giving away these free pork loins is more than filling appetites and battling hunger. It’s letting families enjoy their time together for the holidays.

“The weather’s not going to be great tonight, but everyone’s still excited to be out here. The good news for the people who drive through, they get to stay in their nice, warm cars. It’s still fun to be out here.”

Sandy Runde from Riceville is on the scene. Her family contracts feed for Iowa Select Farms.

“It’s cold out,” Runde said. “But it brings a warm feeling to be able to give pork loins at Christmas time. With inflation the way it is, with meat prices so high, to get a pork loin for Christmas is huge. They can put that money back in their pocket, and maybe get their kids an extra Christmas present, or maybe help somebody else out.”

Runde is humbled by the number of volunteers willing to travel across Iowa, to empty a semi-trailer and fill grocery bags to pass through car windows.

Runde is a 10-year veteran of the volunteer giveaway.

“We’ve always had such a good turnout of people who come and help,” Runde said. “It’s a nice feeling. These guys all enjoy it. And it means a lot to the people around here – to get a free pork loin is a huge deal this time of year.

“Iowa Select Farms and the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation have the same values as our family. Christmas is the time for giving. It’s a special time of the year, and this is a special event.”