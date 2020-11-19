Open enrollment remains steady

In Osage, while the overall number of students is down due to COVID-19, students open enrolled remained steady from last year.
“We definitely want to be on that positive side of having more kids open enroll into the district,” said Superintendent Barb Schwamman. “It affects how many teachers we need in certain areas. If we have an influx on a certain grade level, then you consider that.
“This year with COVID, it was a little different, because we had some kids doing home schooling. We’re hoping they all come back next year.”
Each student equals a little over $7,000 toward funding.
Though Osage’s enrollment has decreased since last year, open enrollment is still a positive, as 58 students have come into the district. That's an increase of two from 2019-2020.
Enrolling out are 33.3 students, an increase of 3.4 from the previous year. That equals a net of 24.7 students, worth $168,000 in extra funding.
“We look at demographics — which school they’re coming from, or which they’re going to,” Schwamman said. “We try to talk to parents about the why. Sometimes it’s a convenience factor, a parent working somewhere. Sometimes it’s an educational choice, if one school district doesn’t have a program.”
Sometimes, the choice of school concerns the size, whether they prefer a large enrollment or small.
“Families and kids have lots of choices. North Iowa has lots of wonderful school districts,” Schwamman said. “For me, that’s the biggest piece — we put out the best product we can, whether that’s in the classroom, extracurricular, musicals, band, choir and sports.
Schwamman said there’s a tradition of excellence at Osage. The district expects more out of students.
“We’ve had a lot of success, so sometimes families will look at us," she said. "Hopefully, families are choosing us because they love the community and they want their kids to get a high-quality education. That’s what we’re all about."
Schwamman said the band has 61 Division 1 ratings from their state contests.
"We’re winning state titles again — our athletics have been on a high the last four or five years,” she said.
Schwamman also sits on the Iowa High School Athletic Association board of control. Some districts compete and actively recruit athletes, whether they admit it or not. Osage and many other public schools must compete against that. The IHSAA does not condone the practice.
“It goes back to the classroom and how our students are doing after they graduate,” Schwamman said of the right way to attract families to the district.
“It also goes back to bus drivers, para-educators and custodians. We really pride ourselves on the total team effort. We do a lot of PR. We do promote ourselves. We have a social media presence.”
St. Ansgar schools
Meanwhile, at St. Ansgar Community Schools, open enrollment has increased from 36 to 40. Superintendent Michael Crozier believes COVID-19 has not affected those open enrollment numbers.
According to Crozier, in any given year, open enrollment is generally static. Part of it is skill, part of it luck.
“Our quality academic education,” Crozier said as one of the attributes that keeps students at St. Ansgar. “From there, you want to have great facilities for a kid, whether it be your academic environment — you have good labs, nice classrooms and facilities for everything else.”
Like Osage, athletics are excellent at St. Ansgar. The home of Matt Sherman (former Iowa Hawkeyes and Arena football player) sent a football team to the UNI-Dome again this fall.
“Sometimes [open enrollment] doesn’t have anything to do with the school,” Crozier said. “Mom and Dad work somewhere and it’s easier to take their kids with them and go to school. That has a lot to do with it."
He cited other reasons as well.
“There are people who get upset and go to another district. Sometimes they do that for a year and come back," Crozier said. “Sometimes, there are kids who lived in a school district, their parents moved, and now they’re in the St. Ansgar district. They want to stay where their friends are at. They can do that. Those decisions don’t have to do with leaving your school because they don’t like it. It just is what it is.”
The district’s overall enrollment is up 10.56 students from last year — the decimal in the number is because some students are dual enrolled.
“That’s good for a year where we had some kids go homeschooling because of COVID,” Crozier said.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.
