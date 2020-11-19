Open enrollment remains steady

St. Ansgar schools

Meanwhile, at St. Ansgar Community Schools, open enrollment has increased from 36 to 40. Superintendent Michael Crozier believes COVID-19 has not affected those open enrollment numbers.

According to Crozier, in any given year, open enrollment is generally static. Part of it is skill, part of it luck.

“Our quality academic education,” Crozier said as one of the attributes that keeps students at St. Ansgar. “From there, you want to have great facilities for a kid, whether it be your academic environment — you have good labs, nice classrooms and facilities for everything else.”

Like Osage, athletics are excellent at St. Ansgar. The home of Matt Sherman (former Iowa Hawkeyes and Arena football player) sent a football team to the UNI-Dome again this fall.

“Sometimes [open enrollment] doesn’t have anything to do with the school,” Crozier said. “Mom and Dad work somewhere and it’s easier to take their kids with them and go to school. That has a lot to do with it."

He cited other reasons as well.