One Vision in Clear Lake makes plans for annual walk

On April 9, One Vision Children’s Autism Center in Clear Lake will tackle autism with its 9th Annual J. Brooks Walk-A-Block for Autism Awareness at Southbridge Mall in Mason City. This year, there will be more than just a walk. Attendees can enjoy the resource fair, inflatables, ax throwing and other activities.

“It can be really challenging for families to find services in the area,” said Laura Korth, One Vision Children’s Autism Center Clinic Director. “It’s an emotional time, you know, right after receiving that kind of news. So we’re hoping to be able to provide information on different agencies that offer support for them.”

The Children’s Autism Center’s primary service is to provide applied behavior analysis therapy for children with autism until they graduate high school, where they can work on play goals, social goals, functional life skills goals, etc.

Jay Brooks, 98.7 KISS Country radio personality, formed the event with One Vision after hearing of a Minnesota radio station doing something similar. The partners realized a need for autism awareness in the area and decided to make the walk something manageable for almost everyone: just a stroll around a block.

Over time, the event has gained traction and developed to also strive for autism acceptance and advocacy. Last year, 140 individuals participated, raising over $28,000. All proceeds go back to the Children’s Autism Center in Clear Lake, improving their services.

This year, the goal is to raise $30,000. Those who want to participate can register can do so at www.JBrooksWalkABlock.org. Early registrations, before March 18, are guaranteed a t-shirt. Teams can be made up of businesses showing their support or people banning together in recognition of a specific child with autism.

“I think it’s (the event) important for the community so that they can show their support to all of those that are impacted by autism…” Korth said.

“It’s important that our families feel accepted and supported when they are in the community.”

Kaylee Schuermann is a reporter for the Globe Gazette, covering community interest stories in Clear Lake, Garner and Forest City. Follow her on Twitter: @KPSchuermann

