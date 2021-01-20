On icy sidewalks Osage plans for waterpark

Cooper suggested the splash pad committee was unnecessarily large, around 25 people, and could be whittled down to five or six members.

“Not dismissing these other people off of the splash pad committee,” Cooper said. “We would have maybe a steering committee to do some of the work much like we do in city council. We have committee meetings and then talk about recommendations with the full council. My recommendation is you allow me to put together a steering committee that would do some of the preliminary stuff before the whole committee gets together.”

“For a core committee,” Jerry Dunlay said, following Cooper’s statement. “When it comes to features, maybe include 15 people, choosing what you want out there, water guns and whatever. The core concept would be better with a half a dozen people, and then after that you could open it up.”

“I agree,” Judy Voaklander said. “How’re you going to pick those people?”

“I already did,” Dunlay said. “I don’t think people would be offended. It would not be my purpose to exclude people from the decision-making. This would just be a way of being a little more efficient.”

Voaklander noted that some inevitably drop off of any committee.