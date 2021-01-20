On icy sidewalks Osage plans for waterpark

Plans for the Osage splash pad continue with the goal of a 2021 completion date.
It might seem odd to design a shallow recreational waterpark outside the Cedar River Complex – there are still snow and ice patches on the sidewalks and streets in Osage – but the planning must be done.
Ron Fiscus of Planscape had explained at an earlier Osage City Council meeting how the splash pad should complement on the outside what goes on inside the building.
“One of the things the finance committee talked about was where the funds would come from,” Fiscus said at the Nov. 16 council meeting, when the Splashpad Design Contract was approved with architectural firm Bergland + Cram, which also designed the CRC building. “There are some goals such as having community fundraising going on. There’s also TIF funds available that could fund a portion of the project. The contract with Bergland + Cram is for $9,000.”
At the Jan. 18 council meeting, Rick Bodensteiner indicated that Fiscus had contacted the City about the splash pad.
In turn, Bodensteiner requested an update on the plan from Mayor Steve Cooper.
“We’ve had some correspondence with Fiscus, and Jerry and I are going to have a conference call with Ron and with a representative from Bergland + Cram,” Cooper said. “We’re going to talk about this, and then we’re going to move from there, probably into full committee meetings.”
Cooper suggested the splash pad committee was unnecessarily large, around 25 people, and could be whittled down to five or six members.
“Not dismissing these other people off of the splash pad committee,” Cooper said. “We would have maybe a steering committee to do some of the work much like we do in city council. We have committee meetings and then talk about recommendations with the full council. My recommendation is you allow me to put together a steering committee that would do some of the preliminary stuff before the whole committee gets together.”
“For a core committee,” Jerry Dunlay said, following Cooper’s statement. “When it comes to features, maybe include 15 people, choosing what you want out there, water guns and whatever. The core concept would be better with a half a dozen people, and then after that you could open it up.”
“I agree,” Judy Voaklander said. “How’re you going to pick those people?”
“I already did,” Dunlay said. “I don’t think people would be offended. It would not be my purpose to exclude people from the decision-making. This would just be a way of being a little more efficient.”
Voaklander noted that some inevitably drop off of any committee.
“After a while, people lose interest," she said. "Find the people the most interested and go with those.”
Dunlay explained that fundraising had begun, and eventually the splash pad committee will appear before the Board of Supervisors.
“I think [City Clerk] Cathy Penney has collected ... some money has come in for it,” Cooper said. “And there’s been a lot of interest. I think it’s a good project. It’s maybe not the easiest time to try to fundraise while we’re in the middle of this pandemic (because of) a lot of uncertainties. I think as the spring comes and we get out in the summer, with the vaccines and stuff, things will start returning back to somewhat normal. Whatever that will be. I think it’s a good thing to keep on rolling.”
“I hope that through the winter, when construction season hits, we’re ready to roll,” Dunlay said.
Dunlay mentioned that Elma was building its own splash pad, estimating that in a relatively short amount of time they had raised around $150,000 for the project.
He also indicated the timeframe for Osage’s own splash pad completion is in 2021.
“We’ll find out a lot more on Thursday,” Cooper said. “Bergland + Cram have a lot of experience on this. They’ll be able to give us some direction on where to go from here.”
