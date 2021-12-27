 Skip to main content
OMU prepared for nasty weather

The time of the year for nasty weather is here, and Osage Municipal Utilities crews are prepared for the potential of severe winter storms. According to its Facebook page, in anticipation of treacherous weather, OMU would like to remind its customers what to do if there are downed powerlines.

OMU in winter

Osage Municipal Utilities

Here are a few safety tips:

Report any downed powerlines to OMU immediately. Call the OMU office at 641-832-3731. Citizens should not attempt to free powerlines or move any debris themselves.

Avoid touching any downed powerlines or anything that might be touching them.

The public should prepare for an outage by making sure their cell phones are fully charged, by having a flashlight with working batteries, and by having an emergency kit nearby.

