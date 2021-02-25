OMU asks customers to conserve

Like other energy providers such as Cedar Falls Utilities and MidAmerican Energy, Osage Municipal Utilities is asking customers to conserve natural gas.
OMU gets its gas from Northern Natural Gas.
“When we were in that cold snap there in mid-February, we did ask customers through social media posts to conserve gas where they could,” OMU general manager Stacy Walsh said. “We were not in short supply by any means.”
One of the reasons OMU requested this of its customers was because of the devastating winter storm in Texas, which has caused the demand for natural gas to increase across the country.
“They were seeing some of their gas wells freeze up,” Walsh said. “We asked customers to do their part to help conserve for that reason.”
When asked if conserving gas could help the supply in Texas, Walsh said the answer is both yes and no.
“We knew that because of what’s going on there, there was a potential for crisis to increase,” she said. “So we were doing that not only to help conserve the gas, but also to help cut down on costs. We’re not sure how this is financially going to impact not only OMU, but potentially if this will have to be passed on to customers.
“We’re unsure at this time, just because we haven’t seen our bill for that time period, but we’ve been told that there could be some substantial price increases.”
Walsh said OMU is accustomed to such winter cold snaps, but other areas in the United States, which are not prepared for freezing rain and snow, indirectly affect Mitchell County.
“Obviously during those times, we just make sure that we can watch pricing,” Walsh said. “For our gas we do that – we do hedge quite a bit of our gas so we lock into a price. But during [the cold snap], we did our best trying to find the cheapest amount that we could.”
The end of winter could be near, as weather outlets such as The Weather Channel project high temperatures in the 30s and 40s for Osage through the middle of March. This is a stark contrast from wind chills in the negative 30s and 40s recorded earlier in February.
Until areas such as Texas are out of the cold and in the clear, OMU suggests turning down the thermostat – to save on utility bills now, and against price increases in the near future.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.