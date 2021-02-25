OMU asks customers to conserve

Like other energy providers such as Cedar Falls Utilities and MidAmerican Energy, Osage Municipal Utilities is asking customers to conserve natural gas.

OMU gets its gas from Northern Natural Gas.

“When we were in that cold snap there in mid-February, we did ask customers through social media posts to conserve gas where they could,” OMU general manager Stacy Walsh said. “We were not in short supply by any means.”

One of the reasons OMU requested this of its customers was because of the devastating winter storm in Texas, which has caused the demand for natural gas to increase across the country.

“They were seeing some of their gas wells freeze up,” Walsh said. “We asked customers to do their part to help conserve for that reason.”

When asked if conserving gas could help the supply in Texas, Walsh said the answer is both yes and no.

“We knew that because of what’s going on there, there was a potential for crisis to increase,” she said. “So we were doing that not only to help conserve the gas, but also to help cut down on costs. We’re not sure how this is financially going to impact not only OMU, but potentially if this will have to be passed on to customers.