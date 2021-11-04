OmniTel awards third quarter grants

According to a press release, the Board of Directors of OmniTel Communications have awarded grants for the third quarter of 2021 to the following organizations:

GGs Place, City of Nora Springs, City of Plymouth, Wapsi Great Western Line Trail Association, RRMR Warrior Booster Club, Rock Falls Area Betterment, Cedar River Complex, Rockford Cemetery Association, Nora Springs Boy Scout Troop 22, Riceville Ambulance Service, Mitchell County Agricultural Society, Emerson Community Club, City of Floyd, Interstate 35 Education Foundation, Truro Betterment Committee and the Central Springs Booster Club.

The next grants will be awarded in January. Grant applications can be found at www.omnitel.biz. OmniTel Communications invites public and private non-profit organizations to submit applications for funding to help with specific projects and events in the community.

The purpose of OmniTel’s Charity Grant Program is to positively impact the quality of life in the communities which it serves, according to the press release.

Greatest consideration is given to the projects and events that benefit the most people. No Charity Grant will be awarded to individuals for personal gain (i.e., pageants, school trips, etc.).

All applications are reviewed at the first board meeting of each quarter. Completed applications may be submitted at any time during the year. Civic organizations may request up to $1,000, non-civic related organizations may request up to $500, and school activities and summer youth programs may request up to $250.

