OmniTel awards second quarter grants

The Board of Directors of OmniTel Communications has awarded grants for the second quarter of 2021 to the following organizations:

American Legion Post 449, City of Henderson, Mitchell County Ducks Unlimited, Grow Rockford Together Association, Marble Rock Fire Department, Nora Springs Fire Department, Nora Springs Impact Group, Riceville Community Club, Rockford Fun Days, RRMR PTO, RRMR Summer Recreation Ball, Rudd Commercial Club, Saint Ansgar Booster Club, Saint Ansgar City Pool, Saint Ansgar Community Chamber, Saint Charles Old Settlers Committee, Stacyville Community Center, Stacyville Brat Trot, Keller Family Community Foundation, and The Elf Shop.

The next grants will be awarded in October. Grant applications can be found at www.omnitel.biz.

OmniTel Communications invites public and private non-profit organizations to submit applications for funding to help with specific projects and community events. The purpose of OmniTel’s Charity Grant Program is to positively impact the quality of life in the communities which we serve. Greatest consideration is given to the projects and events that benefit the most people. No Charity Grant will be awarded to individuals for personal gain (i.e. pageants, school trips, etc.).

All applications are reviewed at the first board meeting of each quarter. Completed applications may be submitted at any time during the year. Civic organizations may request up to $1,000, non-civic related organizations may request up to $500, and school activities and summer youth programs may request up to $250.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0