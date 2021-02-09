OmniTel awards grants

The Board of Directors of OmniTel Communications has awarded grants to several local organizations.

According to a release, the recipients include Saint Ansgar Schools Agricultural Educational Program, Floyd County Conservation, Riceville Ambulance Service, Stacyville Kids Care, Floyd Fire Department, Stacyville Fire Department, Nora Springs Rock Falls PTO, Eckels Memorial Library, City of Greene Community Visioning, Oakland Fire and Rescue, Carson Fire and Rescue, and St. Ansgar Community Chamber.

The next grants will be awarded in April. Grant applications can be found at www.omnitel.biz. In the press release, OmniTel Communications invited public and private non-profit organizations to submit applications for funding to help with specific projects and events in the community.

According to the release, the purpose of OmniTel’s Charity Grant Program is to positively impact the quality of life in the communities which they serve. Greatest consideration is given to the projects and events that benefit the most people. No Charity Grant will be awarded to individuals for personal gain (i.e. pageants, school trips, etc.). All applications are reviewed at the first board meeting of each quarter.

Completed applications may be submitted anytime during the year. Civic organizations may request up to $1,000, non-civic related organizations may request up to $500, and school activities and summer youth programs may request up to $250.

