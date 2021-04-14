OmniTel awards grants

For the first quarter of 2021, the Board of Directors of OmniTel Communications has awarded grants to several local organizations.

According to a release, the recipients include Carpenter Community Center, Cedar River Complex, Central Springs After Prom, City of Floyd, City of Saint Ansgar, Crusade for a Cure-AFTD, Floyd County Fair, Greene Jaycees, Marble Rock Park Board, McIntire Veterans Memorial, Nissen Public Library, Riceville Community School, Riceville Post Prom, Riceville RAP, Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock After Prom, Saint Ansgar Fire Department, South Square, Saint Ansgar Girl Scout Troop 20238, Saint Ansgar Rescue, City of Carson, Interstate 35 After Prom, Truro Public Library and Winterset Rotary.

The next grants will be awarded in July. Grant applications can be found at www.omnitel.biz. In the press release, OmniTel Communications invited public and private non-profit organizations to submit applications for funding to help with specific projects and events in the community.