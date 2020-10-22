Old Top of Iowa conference foes set to face off for chance at state

Last year, the Green Devils fell in the state semifinal to Western Christian in three sets. With a win on Tuesday night, Osage could get back to Cedar Rapids for a fifth consecutive season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The goal is to definitely win state," Bobinet said earlier this season. "This is our last go around so we want to make sure we make the most of it and have a lot of fun too."

Although they're touted as the underdogs, the Indians are no slouches. Forest City tore through the Top of Iowa West Conference and won the division with a perfect 8-0 record.

Highlighted by senior Ellie Caylor, junior Shae Dillavou and senior Kaylee Miller, the Indians had seven players selected to the all-conference teams. Jerome was also named Coach of the Year.

The Indians finished with a 19-9 regular season record, but almost all of the losses came against larger schools or ranked opponents. Despite how good Forest City has been this season, the underdog mentality is important.

"I think that's probably the best way to approach it," Jerome said. "It's a position we've been in before. I think we just need to concentrate on ourselves. We know what we need to know about Osage. We just need to fine-tune a couple of areas and take it set by set."